New chair of N.B. Human Rights Commission won't comment on Policy 713

There's a new chairperson of the New Brunswick Human Rights Commission, but don't expect her to weigh in just yet on controversial changes to a provincewide policy meant to protect LGBTQ students in schools.

In a statement issued Monday, Phylomène Zangio said due to the commission's "legal mandate," she will not comment on Policy 713 or speculate on matters that have not yet been submitted for review as part of a formal complaint.

"This aspect of our function may not be understood but is required in order for the commission to remain an impartial guardian of human rights in the province," said Zangio, who wasn't available for an interview on Monday and Tuesday.

"The commission assures New Brunswickers that it will continue to remain vigilant and ensure the principles of freedom, equality, and dignity that are the basis of New Brunswick's society are upheld," said Zangio.

Minister of Education Bill Hogan announced changes to Policy 713 earlier this month. (CBC)

The statement came three days after the commission announced she'd been appointed chair for a two-year term, replacing Claire Roussel-Sullivan, who had chaired the commission since 2020.

Friday's statement, announcing the new leadership, said Zangio has advocated for the rights of women and minorities since immigrating to New Brunswick from the Democratic Republic of the Congo more than 30 years ago.

CBC News asked Roussel-Sullivan for an interview about the leadership change at the commission. In an email, she deferred comment to the commission, but added that her position as chair ended, as planned, on June 15 at the completion of her three-year term.

Commission previously commented on review

Policy 713 is a Department of Education policy that sets minimum requirements for school districts and schools to create a safe, welcoming, inclusive and affirming environment for students who identify or are perceived as LGBTQ.

Last month, Education Minister Bill Hogan confirmed his government was reviewing the policy following complaints from parents and teachers, which in turn prompted widespread protest among LGBTQ students and allies.

On May 15, the New Brunswick Human Rights Commission issued a statement standing behind Policy 713, which originally required teachers to respect a student's preferred name and pronoun without an obligation to consult their parents.

LGBTQ advocates said that aspect of the policy allowed trans and non-binary students to feel accepted in schools, without having to be outed to their parents before they were ready.

In June, Hogan revealed changes to Policy 713, which effectively rolled back that provision, no longer making it mandatory for teachers and staff to respect the chosen names and pronouns of children under 16 without parental consent.

N.B. follows traditional model: law prof

The New Brunswick Human Rights Commission's decision to not comment publicly on changes to Policy 713 is expected, said Wayne MacKay, professor emeritus at Dalhousie University law school.

MacKay said provinces in Canada typically follow one of two models for their respective human rights commissions.

Wayne MacKay, professor emeritus at Dalhousie University law school, says the commission could harm its credibility by weighing in on an issue that could be the subject of a complaint in the future. (Submitted by Wayne MacKay)

New Brunswick follows what he refers to as the traditional model, where the commission receives complaints from the public and is responsible for deciding whether the complaint is worth being moved on to a tribunal for a ruling.

He said other provinces, such as Ontario and British Columbia, have changed their models so that human rights complaints go directly to a tribunal, leaving their respective human rights commissions free to proactively advocate on issues.

"If there is an actual complaint before them, then in order to be seen as — and to actually be — impartial in deciding that complaint, it is difficult, and perhaps inappropriate from a judicial point of view, to be speaking out on one side or the other … and that may be the case that's facing the New Brunswick commission," MacKay said.

In some cases that makes it difficult or "delicate," he said, for the commission to fulfil its role "without in some way compromising the impartiality."

Ruling would be 'significant'

Once the commission receives a complaint, it's then up to its staff and commission members to decide whether it should be dismissed or not, said Benjamin Perryman, assistant professor at the University of New Brunswick faculty of law.

If the complaint has merit, the commission might be successful at coming to a settlement between the two parties, but if not, it will be referred to the Labour and Employment Board for a public hearing.

A complaint to the commission would ultimately be adjudicated by the Labour and Employment Board, said Benjamin Perryman of the University of New Brunswick faculty of law. (Submitted by Benjamin Perryman)

"If there is a finding that there has been a breach of the Human Rights Act, that is a significant finding even in and of itself," Perryman said.

There is some latitude, he said, in terms of what the board could rule, with possibilities ranging from monetary damages to systemic remedies, such as training or an apology.

"My own view is that governments tend to take findings of human rights tribunals seriously, and so if it did get to that phase and there was a remedy, I think it would be … followed if it was not appealed."

CBC News asked the New Brunswick Human Rights Commission if it has received any complaints regarding the changes to Policy 713.

Spokesperson Alexandra Fournier said in an email the commission does not release information relating to complaints which may or may not have been filed, in order to protect the confidentiality of parties.