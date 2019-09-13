Fredericton man receives Human Rights Award for helping children with autism spectrum disorder
Ecole Abbey-Landry students honoured with inaugural Youth Human Rights Award
Paul McDonnell of Fredericton has been given the 2019 New Brunswick Human Rights Award for his decades of work with children living on the autism spectrum.
Human Rights Commission chair Nathalie Chiasson says McDonnell has worked to promote inclusion of children and respect for their diversity.
The retired psychologist was instrumental in creating autism intervention training programs for front-line staff as well as
health and education specialists.
"I am very grateful to the commission for the recognition of my work in the field of autism," McDonnell said.
"It is extremely important that we recognize and affirm the rights of all people with unique differences from the general population as well as people with disabilities, so that everyone can benefit from similar opportunities.
Meanwhile, the Grade 4 to 6 students at École Abbey-Landry in Memramcook have received the first Youth Human Rights Award.
The students have been part of a project to promote integration and inclusion.
New Brunswick Human Rights Day is observed every Sept. 15
