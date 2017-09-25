Just days after a frost warning, and the official start of summer days away, New Brunswick will feel some hot weather over the next few days.

The province is now under a heat warning, with temperatures expected to reach 30 C on Wednesday and higher over the next few days.

"We will see this heat warning right through into the weekend," said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

"Turning up that thermostat for Thursday, you'll see most of will be into the 30s, the low 30s."

In its warning, Environment Canada said temperatures reaching 34 C, combined with overnight lows near 18 C, are expected for the next three days.

Heat Warnings have been issued for New Brunswick.<br>Highs will be near and into the 30s through the rest of this week.<a href="https://t.co/HyMZLraecL">https://t.co/HyMZLraecL</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/WNkg019Ywo">pic.twitter.com/WNkg019Ywo</a> —@ryansnoddon

With the heat there also will be humidity with a chance of isolated showers on the weekend, Snoddon added.

"Those who were waiting for summer, we can officially say it's arriving this weekend but arriving a little earlier in terms of those temperatures over the next few days."

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.