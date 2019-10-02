Vitalité hospitals at 96.4% capacity, some of Horizon's at or over 100% as COVID cases spike

Vitalité Health Network's hospitals have reached 96.4 per cent capacity and the Horizon Health Network is at 93 per cent of normal capacity at its five largest hospitals Thursday, as COVID-19 cases continue to break daily and overall pandemic records in New Brunswick.

Seventy per cent of all intensive care beds across the province are occupied, the government's COVID-19 dashboard shows.

There are 26 people hospitalized with COVID, 15 of them in intensive care, Public Health reported Wednesday.

Vitalité announced an "alert level increase" at all of its facilities Wednesday, and new COVID-19 preventive measures aimed at "preserving the offer of care and reducing pressure on the health system."

"We must be ready to face an increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the days and weeks to come," president and CEO Dr. France Desrosiers has said in a statement.

Vitalité wants to reduce the number of admissions to reach a maximum hospital occupancy rate of 85 per cent and "free up staff for COVID-19 patients," the release said.

Some services may need to be temporarily reduced.

Vitalité did not immediately respond to a request for the occupancy rate at each of its hospitals and the number of beds in use by COVID patients.

Horizon is nearing or overcapacity at its five largest hospitals:

Moncton Hospital: 90 per cent

Saint John Regional Hospital: 91 per cent

Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital: 93 per cent

Upper River Valley Hospital: 110 per cent

Miramichi Regional Hospital: 100 per cent

There are a total of 18 COVID-related inpatients across the network, said spokesperson Kris McDavid.

Of Horizon's 98 intensive care beds available, 66 are occupied. Seven are in use by COVID inpatients and 59 are in use by non-COVID inpatients, he said.

Although occupancy rates are "high" and staffing "remains a concern," Horizon is able to maintain all current services, including surgical and outpatient services, at this time, it said in a news release Wednesday.

As of the last COVID briefing Monday, hospitalizations from the respiratory disease were spread across six of the seven health zones:

The Moncton region had five patients, the Saint John region one, the Fredericton region six, the Edmundston region, seven, Campbellton region three, Bathurst region, one, and the Miramichi region none.