How a New Brunswick cowgirl transformed a hopeless horse into a prize winner

Jennifer Gregan was going to get her heart broken, her friends warned.

The mare she wanted to adopt, O.T. Red Flash, was one of the most neglected animals they'd ever seen.

Rescued from an abusive owner, she was so malnourished that "all her bones protruded … you could literally hang a ball hat off her breastbone," said Gregan, who lives in the rural fishing community of Hardwicke, N.B., near Miramichi.

Gregan had never owned her own horse before, but the Hardwicke cowgirl saw something in Flash that inspired her to learn how to help her. (Nelson Cloud)

"I've never seen an animal in such a condition," she said.

Flash's hooves were split and curled up. She had scars from being beaten. She hopped around on three legs, stripped of hair from a fungal infection. Bugs had "eaten her so bad … she had rubbed all the hide off her neck," said Gregan.

Worst of all, Flash had sustained severe injuries — a prolapsed uterus and extreme tearing — during the birth of a foal that were never treated.

"Her whole body was full of infection — toxic inside and out," Gregan said. "My first words were, 'Oh my goodness, she's just like one of those animals you see on those sad commercials for the SPCA.'"

Some people suggested Flash would have to be euthanized.

Looking at Flash now, you'd never guess her troubled history. (Nelson Cloud)

Even though Gregan was a relatively new rider, and had never owned a horse of her own, "leaving her behind wasn't an option," she said.

The 38-year-old car salesperson decided to take her in 2007.

She didn't know the horse — half starved, and on the brink of death — would turn out to have the soul of a champion, and lead her into the world of competitive riding.

'She's not going nowhere'

Gregan started taking Western lessons with a coach in her early 20s.

She'd been leasing a horse with the goal of eventually competing in cowboy competitions. But her plans slowly changed when she met Flash.

At first, "I was just thinking I wanted to get her in good health and get her on her way," she said.

She boarded Flash in an indoor riding facility, bringing her out for therapy in an arena.

She and her riding coach researched how to work with abused horses. They built four makeshift Jacuzzis out of 10-gallon buckets and air hoses, bathing Flash's legs every night with Epsom salts and warm water, scrubbing her clean, and applying antibiotics.

Flash after a bath in 2011, after several years of rehabilitation and tender loving care. (Submitted by Jennifer Gregan)

She was prone to reinfection and required repeated rounds of medication.

"We spent a lot of time with tender loving care," Gregan said. "Six months, every day. I would stop there every morning, use my lunch breaks to check up on her, and then go back at night."

Things changed one night when Gregan had to leave the arena for a few minutes to go into the other side of the barn.

"When I left, she came over and started whinnying for me. She actually took her hoof and was pawing at the door that I went though," she said.

"When I came out I said, 'I've made my decision. This horse is going to be with me. She's not going nowhere.'"

Interesting bloodline

Flash, as it turned out, had an interesting bloodline.

Her father, Otello, was a well-known quarter horse in New Brunswick. Her mother, a Western pleasure horse named Miss Chrissy Redford, also held her own in shows, but eventually had to be put down due to her aggression.

As Flash recovered her strength, "she would paw like a bull and she would charge and come after people. She was extremely territorial," Gregan said. "When you walked her into a stall, she was dangerous. She would pin you up against the wall."

Flash never stopped moving: rubbing sticks against the side of a steel barn to make a noise, peeling the bark off logs and playing like a hyper puppy.

Flash needed constant stimulation to stay happy, which meant Gregan had to keep her busy with trick-training and long trail rides. (Tracy Barton Photography)

"I realized that this horse isn't aggressive — she needs stimulation," Gregan said.

With help from a horse trainer in Rexton, she started trick-training Flash.

"In 20 minutes, she would learn to pick up a flag, or ring a bell, or shake her head yes or no," Gregan said.

"It took the aggressiveness out of her completely. It was unbelievable."

Listen to them. If you listen to them, they will tell you exactly what is wrong with them. But there's always that part of them that is never going to be tamed, never going to be broke. - Jennifer Gregan, cowgirl

After a year of patient work, "we just had a blast," Gregan said.

"We took one-on-one lessons, and I took her to clinics, and I bought her and I a nice little horse trailer so that we could travel around."

She also purchased a second horse, Harley, who was nervous and gate-shy after being pushed too hard by a prior owner.

Gregan with Flash and her second horse, Harley, who was trained using many of the same techniques. The secret is to 'listen to them,' she says. 'If you listen to them, they will tell you exactly what is wrong with them.' (Tanya Everett Photography)

Using many of the same techniques she used with Flash, Gregan rehabilitated Harley to the point where he could re-enter the ring.

"Any animal lover will agree with me: if you know you can do it and help them out, you're going to do it," Gregan said.

Flash is turning 18 in July, and has been 'rocking the rodeo world for quite a few years now,' Gregan says. (Nelson Cloud)

'Rocking the rodeo world'

Looking at Flash and Harley now, you'd never assume they had once-troubled histories.

At 18 years old this July, Flash has been "rocking the rodeo world for quite a few years now," Gregan said, competing in Gymkhana competitions, cattle penning and cattle sorting.

"She has a lot of ribbons on the wall and a few trophies and fancy blankets," Gregan said.

In late May 2018, Flash won high point senior in the Albert County Horse Show.

On June 15, she won overall champion in the 56th Annual Havelock Horse Show.

Jennifer Gregan and Flash accept a trophy at the Havelock Horse Show in June 2018. (Submitted by Jennifer Gregan)

"She just turned out to be an amazing horse," Gregan said. "It was because of her that I got into the competitive horse world."

Despite her success with horses others saw as too difficult to love, Gregan doesn't think of herself as a horse whisperer.

The secret, she said, is simple.

"Listen to them," she said. "If you listen to them, they will tell you exactly what is wrong with them."

"But there's always that part of them that is never going to be tamed, never going to be broke."