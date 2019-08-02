N.B. launches tourism campaign aimed at promoting staycations

The province of New Brunswick is turning to its provincial motto to help power a new campaign that get people to plan to vacation at home this summer.

"Hope Restored" is the name of the marketing campaign launched Thursday, which aims to reassure the public that there's a 'light at the end of the tunnel,' according to Bruce Fitch, the province's minister of tourism, heritage and culture.

It's the first of a three-phased approach to re-open the tourism industry, which includes a website and a 30-second video highlighting summer scenes in New Brunswick.

"We'll eventually have that opportunity to get out to explore New Brunswick and as the public restrictions are relaxed we have to start thinking, 'Where am I going to go first and what am I going to do?'" said Fitch.

Bruce Fitch said there's concern in the tourism industry about how COVID-19 restrictions will affect tourism this summer. (CBC)

The name of the campaign is a translation of the province's motto, Spem Reduxit, which is part of the provincial coat of arms.

"I think it's appropriate for the moment," Fitch said.

On Friday New Brunswick announced no new cases of COVID-19 for the thirteenth day in a row, and Fitch said as long as there are no outbreaks, the province will unveil the next stage of the campaign within two weeks.

"The hope is that we'll be able to re-open all the parks and the campgrounds and other venues as soon as the situation is resolved and it feels safe for the users," he said.

In the past week, New Brunswick has opened recreational fishing and golf courses and driving ranges, with some restrictions.

Staycation

Fitch said it's unclear how long New Brunswick's borders will remain closed, and says people should start thinking about a staycation instead.

"If [borders are] the last thing that opens up, people have to consider spending those tourism dollars, if they have them, here in the province of New Brunswick as opposed to going into the sister provinces."

Fitch said staff in his department are in touch with tourism operators weekly and there is a lot of concern about the number of tourists they'll be able to attract this summer.

"They're concerned because a lot of them have a huge percentage of their industry coming from away — from Quebec and Ontario," he said.

"This is why we want to promote New Brunswick for New Brunswickers…that may not take [tourism operators] right back to where they were in the last number of years, but it would certainly try and fill some of the gap if they choose to open this summer."