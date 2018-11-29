Moncton, Fredericton get provincial money for temporary homeless shelters

Moncton will get $106,000 in provincial funding for an emergency out-of-the-cold shelter this winter at the former Assumption Boulevard fire station opening Saturday.

Dorothy Shephard, the minister of social development, announced the plans in the legislature Thursday morning after the city requested $400,000 on Nov. 16 in emergency aid. She said the shelter will accommodate 25 to 30 people, while others will be helped with rent subsidies.

The province is also providing $82,000 for a shelter in Fredericton.

It comes amid increasing pressure to care for homeless people without a place to go.

Moncton's two homeless shelters are over capacity and an estimated 120 people are living outdoors in Moncton, some in tents. Last week, a man was found with signs of frostbite by a police officer. The man told police he had spent the cold night in a tent.

The shelter will be open daily from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. and as a warming centre Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will co-ordinated by the Salvus Clinic, an organization that offers services to homeless people in Moncton. YMCA's ReConnect will operate the shelter.

The former Assumption Boulevard fire station in Moncton will be used as a warming and overnight shelter starting Saturday. (Google Maps)

"This funding will enable us to meet the immediate needs of this population, as well as address their longer-term needs for permanent supportive housing," Dr. Susan Crouse, Salvus Clinic's co-founder and executive director, said in a news release.

Meals will not be provided at the shelter, meaning people using it will have to go to other locations such as the Humanity Project to eat.

Shephard told reporters the former fire station was picked because it is available.

The amount provided to Moncton was smaller than the amount the city requested. Shephard said the "$400,000 was out there without any definitive descriptions of where the money was going to go."

Shephard said rent supplements will also be offered to people in Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton experiencing homelessness. As well, the province will spend $265,000 on other supports, such as mental-health care and addictions counselling, to help the transition to more permanent housing.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold thanked the province in a news release Thursday.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold had asked for emergency funding from the province. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

"I also want to thank the agencies who are working tirelessly to ensure that everyone is looked after, has food to eat and can access support services to help them get through the next few months," Arnold said.

Cathy Rogers, the Liberal MLA for Moncton South, applauded the PC government's announcement. Green Party Leader David Coon, who represents Fredericton South, also praised the work of the department and minister in responding to the need for more aid.

The official plans were announced the day after a Moncton business owner stepped forward with a large donation of supplies for the Humanity Project to open its own out-of-the-cold shelter as early as this week.

Second shelter

Donald McHugh bought 40 cots, totes and a 40-foot shipping container for the group based on St. George Street.

"There's a need in the community to take care of the homeless and we noticed it wasn't being taken care of quickly enough by others," McHugh said Wednesday. "So we decided to take it on ourselves to do what we can."

Donald McHugh speaks to the CBC's Shane Magee about why he decided to dig deeper this year. 8:13

Charles Burrell, the founder of the Humanity Project, previously told CBC his location was one of the two sites the city and province were considering for the official shelter. But he said Wednesday his location wouldn't be used.

The Humanity Project opened its doors last winter to house people on several frigid nights. It already has 28 cots, so the donated supplies meant he could open and house almost 80 people without government support.

Donald McHugh decided to donate cots and other supplies to help the Humanity Project open an overnight emergency shelter for Moncton's homeless after learning about a person sleeping in a tent last week found with signs of frostbite. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

Shephard told reporters it was "easy" to work with groups already used to Social Development policies and using spaces in the past.

"We mobilized, we let the City of Moncton work with the community to help develop this initiative, and this is how it worked out," she said.