N.B. leads Atlantic region in percentage of health-care workers who've had COVID-19

New Brunswick led the Atlantic provinces in the percentage of health-care workers who contracted COVID-19, according to a report released Thursday by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

The report reveals that nearly 10 per cent of people who contracted COVID-19 in New Brunswick were health-care workers.

That is the highest rate in Atlantic Canada and is second only to Quebec in Canada, which saw an infection rate for health-care workers of 12.3 per cent.

But the president of the New Brunswick Medical Society says the figures may not be as grim as they appear — at least not for the province as a whole.

Dr. Jeff Steeves said the numbers might actually reflect the opposite for the province.

"This might have actually been a positive, reflecting less prevalence in society generally," he said.

Dr. Jeff Steeves, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, says the numbers reveal that people on the front lines of health care are at greatest risk. (N.B. Medical Society)

He also said it's difficult to compare New Brunswick with other provinces when the active case counts per capita were so much higher in other places. Having relatively few cases in the general population would then inflate the number within the medical community when calculated as a percentage, he said.

And while concerned by the numbers, he said he's not surprised.

"It certainly shows that the people who provide care are at risk, Steeves said. "And we've known that a long time."

The report uses statistics collected until June 15. At that point, of New Brunswick's 2,302 cases since the pandemic began, 227 were health-care workers. No deaths were recorded for health-care workers in New Brunswick — nor in any of the other Atlantic provinces — during that time frame.

The report states that more than 90,000 health-care workers in Canada were infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 43 died.

While Canada trails many other countries in straight numbers, its proportion of health-care workers with COVID-19 is larger than that of France, Germany and the United States.

As of June 15 in New Brunswick, 227 of the province's 2,302 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began were health-care workers. In Canada, this was second only to Quebec, according to the study by the Canadian Institute for Health Information. (Canadian Institute for Health Information study)

The United States leads in total number of deaths from COVID-19 of health-care workers — for countries where information is available — with 1,653.

The report also points out that the risk of contracting COVID-19 varies among different health-care professions.

Based on data from only three provinces — Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia — personal support workers were found to be nearly twice as likely to contract COVID-19 than nurses and 3.3 times more than physicians.

