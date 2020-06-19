Higgs seeks to extend bubble to part of Quebec this week, postpone rest of Canada

Premier Blaine Higgs says he'd like to extend the Atlantic bubble to include the Gaspésie region of Quebec before the end of the week, but he thinks opening up to the rest of Canada should be pushed back for at least another week.

"I have some apprehensions right now in relation to opening up our border," he said.

All four Atlantic provinces have reported new cases of COVID-19 since the bubble began July 3; all of them related to travel outside the region, according to health officials.

Higgs believes his fellow Atlantic premiers also have some "reluctance right now" about opening up the region to the rest of the country, but he expects they will discuss the matter in the coming days.

"I would like to be all lined up here and that we can work together because we did this before … and I'd like to continue that," he said.

Higgs and the other Atlantic premiers had initially floated July 17 as a possible date to allow other non-essential Canadian travellers from outside the bubble to visit without requiring a written exemption and a 14-day isolation period. Since then, however, they and other officials have walked back from that date.

"There has been no firm decision made on an expansion to a 'Canadian bubble,'" Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball said in a statement Tuesday.

"Same as the decision to open the 'Atlantic bubble,' any future broader movement to other Canadian jurisdictions or easing of travel restrictions for Newfoundland and Labrador will be determined and guided by our public health experts and chief medical officer of health," he said.

More to come