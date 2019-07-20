Record-breaking heat continues across province into weekend

Keep your water bottle handy and stay hydrated. It will be another record breaking hot day in New Brunswick as temperatures are expected to reach a high of 37 C with a humidex of 42 C.

A heat warning remains in place and is expected last into early next week.

CBC meterologist Ryan Snoddon said temperature records were set on Thursday in Fredericton and other parts of the province, including Bathurst where the humidex was 41 C.

Another record is expected to be broken today in Fredericton for the month. The current record of 35.6° was set on June 29, 1944. .

"This warm air mass is not going anywhere," Snoddon said.

Another all-time June temperature record to watch on Friday will be in Fredericton. The current record of 35.6° was set back on June 29th 1944. Highs near 35° or 36° are expected on Friday afternoon.

Snoddon said there is a slight chance of a shower in the Bathurst and Miramichi regions Friday, but no rain is in the forecast elsewhere until next week.

#HARS2020 LEVEL 2 is being issued for June 19 for Miramichi and Areas

The Department of Health has issued a Level 2 heat alert for the Miramichi region. There is an increased risk of heat stress and heat stroke under the conditions, the alert says.

People living alone without air conditioning can be at a high risk, especially if the heat wave lasts many days.

A Level 1 heat alert remans in place for other parts of the province.

Saturday will bring cooler temperatures for the eastern part of the province because of a sea breeze but the hot temperatures will still be felt in the southern part.

Temperatures across New Brunswick will reach 37 C in some areas. (Ryan Snoddon/Twitter) Maximum temperatures Saturday will be 30 C.

"There's not much relief from the heat," said Snoddon of the high temperatures expected early next week.