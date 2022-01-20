N.B. hairstylists call for reopening, say new grant doesn't help most in industry

Hairstylists and salon owners demonstrated in Moncton's Riverfront Park on Thursday, demanding the provincial government allow them to reopen or offer better financial support.

Under Level 3 of New Brunswick's winter plan, barbershops, salons, gyms, spas and entertainment centres are mandated to close until at least Jan. 31.

About 40 salon owners protested, saying those measures have left them without a way to pay their bills, and ineligible for most government aid programs.

Shelley McAnespy, a salon owner in Riverview who rents chairs to hairdressers, organized the protest shortly after hearing her business would be forced to close again.

"Emotionally and mentally it's exhausting," she said. "I just want to work, I want to support myself."

'No help at all'

The provincial government currently offers two relief programs for small and medium-size businesses.

A one-time, non-repayable recovery grant of up to $10,000 is available to businesses employing between two and 99 staff.

On Wednesday, Opportunities New Brunswick announced a new, one-time payment of $2,000 to self-employed people who don't have any employees, although they must have a gross annual business income of at least $30,000 to qualify.

Isabelle Mazerolle, a hairstylist in Moncton, rents a chair and doesn't earn enough to qualify. The only support she is eligible for is the federal Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, which is $300 per week, or $270 after taxes, during the lockdown period.

"We're forced to close our doors with no help at all, or $270 worth of help," she said. "It's a slap in the face."

Isabelle Mazerolle is a hairstylist in Moncton and rents her chair at a salon. She said the latest closure has left her feeling 'defeated.' (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

McAnespy said most stylists haven't been able to make enough income to qualify for the grant, as a result of forced closures and a big drop in business from customers staying home during the pandemic. She feels lucky that she will qualify for the new $2,000 grant for her business.

"We've been struggling. I've seen a decline just within my salon in the last six months, probably the worst I've seen in almost 30 years of doing hair," she said.

Arlene Dunn, the minister responsible for Opportunities New Brunswick, said she recognizes those concerns.

"As this thing rolls out, we're listening to people, we're listening to those criticisms, and we're trying to figure out ways to improve these programs," she told Shift NB.

'Our clients are our livelihood'

The province has not disclosed what virus transmission, if any, can be linked to personal services businesses.

Asked about concerns for public health, McAnespy said salon owners have operated safely throughout the pandemic and there's been no evidence of outbreaks. The limited number of customers in the space are closely monitored, she said, unlike large stores, which remain open to hundreds of people.

Hairstylists and salon owners protested the decision to close their businesses and say they lack government aid. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

"We are so cautious, because again, our clients are our livelihood," she said. "If we create a bad name for ourselves for not taking care of them, then what does that do to our business?"

Cindy Paris, a stylist who rents a chair at McAnespy's salon, said the closure is extremely frustrating.

"We are taking every precaution that we possibly can," she said. "We're trying as hard as we possibly can but we just want to be able to work."