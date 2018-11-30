Greenhouse dream fuelled by duck feces just 'a dump' to frustrated neighbours

A tower of rusting shipping containers stacked in a field has become a lightning rod of controversy on the shores of Grand Lake.

Neighbours call it "terrible," "a mess" and "a dump." Its builder calls it the future of farming.

The prolonged construction of a proposed zero-energy greenhouse sits unfinished and in disarray, leaving locals in Young's Cove, about 80 kilometres east of Fredericton, frustrated and angry.

"It's just abandoned with garbage all over the place," said Wayne Peyton, who has lived down the road from the site since the project began four years ago.

"It's frustrating for us because we have to live by it. We drive by it every day."

The Organic and Sustainable Atlantic Food and Energy plant is 80 per cent complete, according to its builder, Bahram Rangipour. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The structure is built out of nine stacked shipping containers with protruding steel ribs. The containers form a tunnel, with wind and snow blowing into the interior.

The property is covered in stacks of pallets, empty animal pens, shredded plastic, lumber, pipes, plastic pools and large steel tanks.

A smaller, traditional greenhouse sits in tatters. Another greenhouse is collapsed, half-buried in snow, and under the ground are thousands of buried car tires.

CBC News spoke with nearly a dozen neighbours living near the project. None of them are happy with the mess, and no one has seen anyone working on site since spring.

Wayne Peyton lives near the planned greenhouse, and calls it a dump that needs to be cleaned up. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The relationship between locals and the builder borders on hostile, with some refusing interviews in fear of retaliation.

"He's like a little kid, he doesn't clean up after himself," said Peyton, who converted his lakeside cottage into a retirement home for himself and his wife eight years ago. He called the property a dump.

Future farm

The controversial project, called Organic and Sustainable Atlantic Food and Energy, is the brainchild of Bahram Rangipour. A professor of mathematics at the University of New Brunswick since 2007, Rangipour came to the province from Ohio State University.

Rangipour's vision is that the structure will become a "sophisticated energy-neutral greenhouse" capable of operating year-round, with the use of a bioreactor, powered in-part by duck feces. He plans to raise ducks and fish and use their waste to produce liquid fertilizer to create "better food, cheaper food."

The fertilizer would also be used to power the greenhouse.

Rangipour claims his process will be able to grow crops of any fruit or vegetable as long as it doesn't require a tropical climate.

"I believe I achieved something that no one, at least in this province or maybe in this country [has]," said Rangipour​. "I have a greenhouse that will never, ever freeze, even in –33 degrees.

"I can create thousands of jobs with this project and people do not have to relocate."

Bahram Rangipour says his project could be the future of farming and he has not abandoned the site in Young's Cove, although his neighbours have concluded otherwise. (Shane Fowler/CBC) ​​Rangipour​ said he's spent more than $1 million from his own pocket to finance the project. And he said he's proven it works on a smaller scale.

In 2015, he said, he grew a cucumber crop and shared it with his neighbours to show them it worked. At the time, he had 200 Peking ducks that he said he has since sold to another local farmer. He also had around 1,000 catfish and eel that are no longer on the site.

"I consumed the fish by myself," Rangipour said.

A 'wonderful' controversy

Rangipour​ doesn't understand the controversy surrounding his project. He's convinced that upset neighbours are looking for their properties to be bought out so they can "move to Mexico."

And he swears the structure and project are not abandoned, despite the neighbours' claims that no recent work has taken place there.

"Eighty per cent of it is done," Rangipour said. "The most difficult part is done. The bio filter is done. The composter is done. It needs a little bit of time. It's an ongoing project."

Some of the smaller greenhouses at the Organic and Sustainable Atlantic Food and Energy property are in tatters with neighbours complaining of debris entering their yards during strong winds. (Shane Fowler/CBC) He said the project would move along much faster if he got financial assistance from government, but so far officials seem uninterested or incapable of comprehending his plans.

Still, he plans to build hundreds of similar facilities across the province with hundreds of millions of ducks in the future.

"I believe less than one-tenth of [a] per cent of this province understands what I'm doing," Rangipour said.

But he denied feeling frustrated and happily shrugged off the controversy.

"It's wonderful when you do something that people see and do not understand," Rangipour said.

Hostile relations

Since he​ broke ground, relations with the community have soured completely.

The promise of a local organic farm was originally appetizing for the area's residents.

"It probably would have been a great thing for the community," said Sabrina McFarlane, who lives next door to Rangipour's project.

"The plan looked very nice, but the project that is now there is definitely not what was in the plan."

Locals need the private road passing by the Organic and Sustainable Atlantic Food and Energy lot to reach their homes and cottages. (Shane Fowler/CBC) According to McFarlane, things have become tense with Rangipour​ since work seemingly stopped.

"He did not like the pushback from the community, that things were not being done the way they were supposed to be done," she said.

McFarlane said she became concerned about water quality because of chopped-up tires going into the ground and the promise of thousands of ducks next door.

These days, McFarlane said, winter winds have been blowing plastic sheets and planters into her yard, and in the first years of the project "tire mulch" blew onto her family's property.

Rangipour​ countered by saying people with rusting cars parked on their property can complain.

The interior of the shipping container is exposed to the elements on both ends. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Hostilities between him and the neighbours have attracted police.

"There have been RCMP that have been brought [here] multiple times," said McFarlane, who said Rangipour was intimidating neighbours by driving his vehicle close behind them as they walked down the dirt road to their houses.

Rangipour​ denied those claims and said he was the one to call police because people were trespassing on his property.

No solution in sight

The consensus from the community is that the property has to be cleaned up.

"Tidy it up," Peyton said. "If you're not going to work on it right now come down, put things away, clean things up.

"I'd be willing to go up and give him a hand. That's how desperate I am to clean it up."

Rangipour​ said he's too busy with another greenhouse project in Keswick Ridge. Last summer, he purchased a fully operational greenhouse from Jolly Farmer.

The Organic and Sustainable Atlantic Food and Energy website showcases Rangipour's greenhouses he purchased in the summer of 2018. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Photos and promotional material from that operation dominate the Organic and Sustainable Atlantic Food and Energy website. Only a computer rendering of the unfinished building made from shipping containers links the company to the actual facility at Young's Cove.

And while Rangipour​ swore he will come back to complete his vision in Young's Cove, people who live there permanently said there is no room for his return.

"If it looked just like normal farms, or it looked reasonably nice, then yes, I would say, but it is nothing like it was supposed to be," said McFarlane. "So no, it does not belong here."