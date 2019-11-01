Education system needs more resources, not reforms, says francophone teachers association

The president of New Brunswick's francophone teachers association doesn't believe some of the major reforms to the school system proposed in the education minister's new green paper are necessary.

Gérald Arseneault contends the system is generally doing well. What it needs, he said, is more support to deal with some of the ongoing challenges, such as the inclusion of students with special needs.

Right now, educational assistants, or EAs, are only available for students with extreme physical needs, he said. None are working with students who have learning disabilities.

Meanwhile, teachers and principals often have to do the work of social workers or psychologists because the wait list for students to see such specialists is "way, way too long," according to Arseneault.

"If Mr. [Dominic] Cardy wants to say that we are in crisis, well, the only crisis that we [see] is the lack of resources, basically," he said in an interview Friday.

System 'far from being a disaster'

Arseneault pointed to the recent education summit, when "famous people from around the world, almost," said New Brunswick is "on the right track" and panellists said that if New Brunswick were a country, it would be the 10th best in the world, as far as education goes.

"So I think that is far from being a disaster or in crisis," he said.

The green paper, released on Oct. 3, includes some "bold" ideas for discussion, as well as some action items, the minister has said.

Earlier this week, the president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association raised concerns about some red flags in the green paper and potential upheaval in the classroom.

Rick Cuming said teachers are willing to work with Cardy's proposals, but only if change is properly supported with resources and training.

Of particular concern to teachers in the anglophone system, he said, is the plan to eliminate age-based grade levels from kindergarten to Grade 2 in favour of combined classrooms, where students would work at their own pace and advance when ready.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy has said eliminating age-based grade levels in favour of larger, more open teaching environments with co-teaching will relieve stress on teachers and educational assistants, while increasing student resilience. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Cardy has said he believes the move away from a conventional grade system will ease classroom composition problems and require fewer educational assistants.

The change is expected to be phased in over five years, beginning next year with willing schools.

Arseneault said many schools already have mixed classes, particularly in rural New Brunswick, but the grade levels are maintained.

"To take away level is another step that is a slippery slope," said the head of l'Association des enseignantes et des enseignants francophones du Nouveau-Brunswick.

Serves both teachers and students

The current system, which allows students to move up and down according to their strengths or weaknesses in various subjects, such as math and reading, has proven successful, he said.

"We still answer the need of the kid, but we are also answering the need of the teachers."

The green paper also suggests more use of artificial intelligence in the classroom, more partnerships with the private sector to boost education in the trades, and the introduction of second-language programming in daycares.

Cardy has said he wants New Brunswick students to be better trained in critical thinking and collaborative problem-solving.