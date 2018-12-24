NB Power CEO's salary tops provincial government list

More than 2,200 provincial employees received salaries of $100,000 or more in the last fiscal year, according to the New Brunswick 2017-18 blue book.

The provincial government released the annual listing of government salaries on Wednesday as well as retirement and severance packages, paid out for the year ending March 31, 2018.

Once again, top public-sector earners fell under the umbrellas of NB Power and the departments of justice and health.

NB Power CEO Gaëtan Thomas remained the highest-paid public servant in the province with a salary range of $550,000 to $574,999. The unaudited salary list provides pay ranges instead of the exact figure.

The province's utility employed more than 1,140 workers receiving at least $100,000 — that includes eight employees that make at least $250,000.

Besides the utility, New Brunswick's two health networks and the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development employed the highest numbers of $100,000-and-up earners.

Horizon Health Network and Vitalité Health Network employed more than 190 and 130 people, respectively, in that income bracket, and the top administrators were among the highest-paid provincial employees.

Dr. Édouard Hendriks, Horizon's vice-president of medical, academic and research affairs, Dr. France Desrosiers, Vitalité's vice-president of medical, services, training and research, and Vitalité CEO Gilles Lanteigne made between $275,000 and $299,999.

Horizon CEO Karen McGrath was among the top earning public-sector employees in New Brunswick for the year ending March 31, 2018. (CBC)

Horizon CEO Karen McGrath was one bracket lower, earning between $250,000 and $274,999.

The Education Department had more than 180 employees who made at least $100,000, the vast majority in the $100,000 to $124,999 range. Only deputy ministers John McLaughlin and Gérald Richard earned more than $175,000 (but less than $200,000).

The health and justice departments combined to account for just 82 of the roughly 2,220 highest-earning public-sector workers in New Brunswick, but a handful of those individuals are near the top of the list.

Some provincial court judges and the province's top medical officers were also in the top 20 earners.

You can read the blue book document here.

Here are the highest salaries and the pay for some other notable officials:

$550,000-$574,999

Gaëtan Thomas, CEO (NB Power)

$325,000-$349,999

Pierre W. Arseneault, provincial court judge (Justice)

$300,000-$324,999

Ronald J. LeBlanc, provincial court judge (Justice)

Mark P. Cormier (NB Power)

Michael Fairweather (NB Power)

Ron R. Ferguson (NB Power)

$275,000-$299,999

Jennifer Russell Wylie, chief medical officer of health (Health)

Na-Koshie Lamptey, regional medical officer of health (Health)

Yves Leger, regional medical officer of health (Health)

Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health (Health)

Marian Paquet, regional medical officer of health (Health)

Yvette, Finn, provincial court judge (Justice)

Edouard Hendriks, vice-president of medical, academic and research affairs (Horizon)

Brian Harriman, CEO (NB Liquor)

Keith Cronkhite, senior vice-president business development and strategic planning (NB Power)

Brian McCullum (NB Power)

Darren Murphy, chief financial officer (NB Power)

Mark Power, Point Lepreau station director (NB Power)

France Desrosiers, CEO (Vitalité)

Gilles Lanteigne, vice-president of medical, services, training and research (Vitalité)

$250,000-$274,999

Isaac Sobol, regional medical officer of health (Health)

Karen Ann McGrath, CEO (Horizon)

Stephen Lund, CEO (Opportunities New Brunswick)

Martin Robichaud, medical director (Vitalité)

$200,000-$224,999