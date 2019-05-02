New Brunswick offering help for residents starting flood cleanup

The New Brunswick government has announced several measures to help residents beginning to clean up as floodwaters continue to recede, revealing the extent of the damage.

The province said Wednesday flood debris pickup in affected areas is being planned, free water testing kits will soon be available and fees will be waived for certain building permits as well as Watercourse and Wetland Alteration permits.

Tipping fees for non-hazardous materials are also being waived at some landfills, including Crane Mountain, Fredericton Region Solid Waste and Regional Service Commission 8.

Flood debris includes furniture, carpeting, insulation, paper products, construction debris and appliances with doors and covers removed.

Municipalities will share debris pickup details to residents, while people living in local service districts will receive instructions for roadside pickup once the water recedes sufficiently.

According to the provincial five-day forecast, Fredericton and Maugerville are expected to fall below flood stage by Friday morning. Oak Point is projected to return below flood stage on Saturday and Saint John on Sunday.

A snapshot of flood damage in the Grand Lake region on Wednesday. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Floodwaters in Jemseg, Sheffield-Lakeville Corner and Grand Lake are forecast to continue retreating but remain above flood level into next week.

Surveying the damage

The cleanup effort is sure to be a tall order in the Grand Lake region again this year after wind and waves pummelled homes and cottages for the past week.

In Waterborough, on the eastern shore, a floating building remains in place because it's still tethered by the powerline anchoring it to the grid.

Robertson's Point, near Jemseg, remains cut off by floodwater. Mike Daniels stopped by the scene Tuesday to survey the damage to his cottage.

Cottages at Robertson's Point remain surrounded by floodwater. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"When the westerly winds came the last couple of days, they did a number on my garage," Daniels said. "Took the sidewall out of it. And did some damage to some other cottages out there, all because of the strong westerly winds."

He said the situation isn't as bad as it was last spring, and property owners were prepared. His neighbour, for instance, saved his cottage by harnessing the building to nearby trees.

"He came down and applied straps to the roofs," Daniels said. "They did it last year to hold the cottage down in place because it's on posts. And it worked last year so he came back this year and did the same thing."

Helpful information

The province is urging affected residents to report flood damage by calling 1-888-298-8555 or by registering online.

The Damage Report Line program allows residents, tenants, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations to receive information and register their flood-related damage.

Free well-water sampling kits can be picked up at designated Service New Brunswick centres in Fredericton, Burton, Chipman, Sussex, Hampton and Saint John and at the Research and Productivity Council or through Health and Safety teams beginning May 7.

Private well owners must wait 10 days after floodwaters recede from their wells before beginning the chlorination and sampling process. More information about well safety is available online.