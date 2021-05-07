Province asks government employees to reveal COVID-19 vaccination status

The New Brunswick government is asking employees to anonymously reveal their COVID-19 vaccination status.

It wants to know the vaccination rates among employees "in the interest of [their] workplace safety and wellness," according to the emailed survey sent to all employees by Cheryl Hansen, who oversees the provincial civil service.

"This information will allow us to update our workplace risk assessments and communicable disease prevention plans as part of the GNB Path to Green Safety and Wellness Plan," Hansen states in the email, obtained by CBC News.

She notes WorkSafeNB's guidance for the green phase recommends that employers take into account the vaccination rate among its employees.

The province moved to the green phase and removed all restrictions at 11:59 p.m. on July 30.

The email was sent Aug. 13, the same day the federal Liberal government announced it will soon require that all federal government employees and those working in federally regulated industries, including air and train travel, be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Federal Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said late Sunday he is opposed to mandatory vaccinations for federal public servants and instead prefers a regular rapid testing regime to keep workplaces safe from COVID-19.

New Brunswick officials did not respond to a request for comment about whether the province is considering following the federal government's lead to make vaccines mandatory.

"We are following guidance from WorkSafeNB, who recommends that employers know the vaccination rates among their workforce," Department of Finance and Treasury Board spokesperson Mélanie Sivret said in an emailed statement.

"The online survey is not mandatory, but we are hopeful most civil servants will reply by the deadline of August 23 to give us as complete a picture as possible."

You are not obligated to answer, however, please consider responding to provide us a more complete and accurate picture of vaccination levels. - Cheryl Hansen, clerk of the executive council

According to WorkSafeNB, employers do not have the right to demand proof of vaccination of employees. But they may request vaccination status as part of their risk assessment, spokesperson Laragh Dooley has said.

In the email, Hansen asks employees to complete a "very brief and anonymous" survey to indicate their level of vaccination — whether they've had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, two doses or none. The word "anonymous" is in bold, underlined text.

"You are not obligated to answer, however, please consider responding to provide us a more complete and accurate picture of vaccination levels," she said, thanking them for their "ongoing support and collaboration" to maintain a safe work environment.

Although the survey is anonymous, employees are asked to select from a drop down menu the organization for which they work.

"If there is a breakdown such as division or region, choose one," the survey states.

"In order to maintain confidentiality, smaller organizations are not broken down further," it says. Reports will not be produced for divisions or regions with fewer than 10 responses, it adds.

The survey will continue until Aug. 23 at 5 p.m., according to the email.