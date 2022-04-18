Gagetown to hit flood stage on Monday as St. John River rises

A community on the west bank of the St. John River is expected to hit flood stage on Monday.

The village of Gagetown in Queens County, N.B., is forecast to reach flooding levels and exceed them until at least Thursday, according to the province's five-day forecast for the Lower St. John River.

Besides Gagetown, no other community by the river will hit the flooding stage in the next five days.

It's still early days on New Brunswick's flooding season. Last week, Saint-Hilaire became the first community forecast to reach flooding stage in 2022.