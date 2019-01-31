Sport minister 'disappointed' by cancellation of Francophonie Games

Federal Sport Minister Kirsty Duncan says she's disappointed by New Brunswick's decision to cancel its plans to host the 2021 Francophonie Games.

"This is a bid that all of Canada was excited for and welcomed," Duncan said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

On Wednesday, Premier Blaine Higgs cancelled the province's commitment to host the Games because of rising costs associated with the event.

At a news conference in Fredericton, Higgs said even with a last-minute letter from the organizing committee slashing the projected budget from $130 million to $62 million, there was no guarantee costs would not rise again.

The premier learned shortly after taking office in November the original cost in New Brunswick's 2016 bid, $17 million, was wildly off the mark.

Higgs said his government would provide $10 million, the upper range of the province's original commitment when the previous Liberal government secured the Games, but not any more.

Earlier this week, Premier Blaine Higgs said New Brunswick would not host the 2021 Francophonie Games because of soaring costs. (CBC)

Despite the jump in costs for the Games, Duncan said Ottawa is especially disappointed by Higgs's decision.

She said the federal government vowed to match "dollar for dollar" the contribution of the province and the municipalities and that her government was committed to being "a full and equal partner," supporting New Brunswick's bid to host the Games from the very beginning.

​"New Brunswick chose to bid for these Games. New Brunswick won those Games. They were the official hosting body of the Games," she said.

Earlier this week, Higgs said the Games would have been an important event for New Brunswick and Canada, "but there has to be a model that works financially, because it's the same with everything we do: we have to decide how we can manage this financially."

The games have been cancelled. But what's the story behind the mess? 2:31

Duncan said she felt like Ottawa and the province were making headway Tuesday and was surprised when New Brunswick withdrew its bid a day later.

"I don't think it is very sincere to come to the table 24 hours before you pull out," she said.

"We needed to talk, we needed to see a plan."

She said she was hoping New Brunswick would show ownership of the Games they had won and put forward a full business plan for consideration.

The Francophonie Games are the largest sporting and cultural event in the French-speaking world. (Hussein Malla/Associated Press)

"We want to support Francophone communities in New Brunswick and across the country," she said.

"We felt it was an opportunity to shine a light on New Brunswick to open up experiences, ideas, perhaps markets."