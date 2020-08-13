2 forest fires being fought in Miramichi region

Two forest fires were burning out of control in the Miramichi region Thursday afternoon.

The Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development says staff are fighting a fire north of Kouchibouguac and a second near Bartibog.

"Water bombers are working both fires which are considered out of control at this time. Air tanker support has been requested from Quebec," spokesperson Nick Brown said in an email.

There was no estimate of the size of the fires or the cause.

"We do not believe any homes or structures are threatened," Brown said.

New Brunswick has experiencing a heat wave this week, and fire bans have been in effect. But on Wednesday, the fire ban was lifted in parts of the province while kept on in others.

Today's fire index permits fires from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. in Northumberland County.