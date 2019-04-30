Water levels in Saint John drop below flood stage
Saint John joins Fredericton, Maugerville and Oak Point as floodwaters recede
Saint John joined Fredericton, Maugerville and Oak Point as water levels dipped below flood stage for the first time in almost two weeks.
Jemseg, Grand Lake and Sheffield-Lakeville Corner are all still above flood stage. According to the most recent provincial five-day forecast, Jemseg is expected to be the only community still above by May 10.
Grand Lake is expected to drop below tomorrow with the level forecast at 4.9 metres.
Many roads are still closed across the province due to flooding.
Highways 105, 102 and 690 are still closed in sections, closures which have been in place for about two weeks.
Travellers are also recommended to check the provincial travel advisory website before hitting the road.
District 1 - Bathurst
- Canobie Road
- Wyers Brook Road
District 2 - Miramichi
- Mullin Stream Road, gravel section
- South Barnaby River Road
District 3 - Moncton
- Girouardville Road, from Mill Creek Road to Bouctouche gun club
- Saint-Maurice Road
District 4 - Saint John
- Sunset Valley Road
- Norton Shore Road
- McKenzie Road
- Beulah Camp Road
- West Tenants Cove Road
- Elms Road
- Ganong Road
District 5 - Fredericton
- Route 123, intersection of Stevenson Road and Route 123 to Chipman town limits
- Scotchtown Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Old Glassville Road
- Back Road
- Fanjoy Point Road
- Robertson Point Road
- Lakeview Road
- Craft Cove Road
- Fish Hatchery Road
- Duplissea Road
- Kenneth Road
- Ferry Road
City of Fredericton
- McFadzen Lane
- Regan Street
- Bourque Lane