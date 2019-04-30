Water levels in Saint John drop below flood stage

Saint John joined Fredericton, Maugerville and Oak Point as water levels dipped below flood stage for the first time in almost two weeks.

Jemseg, Grand Lake and Sheffield-Lakeville Corner are all still above flood stage. According to the most recent provincial five-day forecast, Jemseg is expected to be the only community still above by May 10.

Grand Lake is expected to drop below tomorrow with the level forecast at 4.9 metres.

Many roads are still closed across the province due to flooding.

Highways 105, 102 and 690 are still closed in sections, closures which have been in place for about two weeks.

Travellers are also recommended to check the provincial travel advisory website before hitting the road.

District 1 - Bathurst

Canobie Road

Wyers Brook Road

District 2 - Miramichi

Mullin Stream Road, gravel section

South Barnaby River Road

District 3 - Moncton

Girouardville Road, from Mill Creek Road to Bouctouche gun club

Saint-Maurice Road

District 4 - Saint John

Sunset Valley Road

Norton Shore Road

McKenzie Road

Beulah Camp Road

West Tenants Cove Road

Elms Road

Ganong Road

District 5 - Fredericton

Route 123, intersection of Stevenson Road and Route 123 to Chipman town limits

Scotchtown Road

Rusagonis Road

Old Glassville Road

Back Road

Fanjoy Point Road

Robertson Point Road

Lakeview Road

Craft Cove Road

Fish Hatchery Road

Duplissea Road

Kenneth Road

Ferry Road

City of Fredericton