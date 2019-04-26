Rain could bring floodwaters back up in New Brunswick

Up to 25 millimetres of rain is expected in southern parts of New Brunswick today, which could cause waters that have receded in some communities along the St. John River to rise again in the coming days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of the province.

In Fredericton, water levels currently sit at 7.546 metres, according to the city's River Watch.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization's five-day forecast predicts water levels in the capital city could rise back up to 7.7 metres by Monday.

In Saint John, water levels are expected to begin to recede, but residents are worried about further damage from high winds.