Just 2 communities above flood level as St. John River continues retreat

Only two communities along the St. John River remain above flood stage, according to the province's five-day forecast.

The water level in Sheffield-Lakeville Corner should retreat to the area's 4.8-metre flood stage by Tuesday, but Jemseg is expected to remain above its 4.2-metre flood level until Friday.

As of Monday morning, Sheffield-Lakeville Corner were at 4.93 metres and Jemseg at 4.78 metres, while the river slowly but surely receded to normal levels.

Several roads are still closed because of flooding, the province reported.

"While some of those roads may now be dry, it does not mean they are safe to use," the government said in a release Monday afternoon.

Floodwaters are receding, but there's a lot of work to be done, say emergency officials. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"Municipal and provincial officials must inspect closed roads, culverts and bridges before they are reopened to determine if remedial work is necessary to make them safe for motorists."

A list of closures can be found online.

Shifting focus

With the river retreating, the focus has shifted to the cleanup.

Health and safety inspections of flood-damaged homes and businesses began Monday in Maugerville, Hampton, Quispamsis, Rothesay and Kingston. The multidisciplinary inspection teams will determine if a building is safe enough for residents or owners to remain or return.

The government announced several support measures for affected people and created a website to help walk property owners through the cleanup process.

More than 300 still displaced

The Red Cross reported 601 households (1,425 people) have registered with the organization, and 103 households (318 people) are still being sheltered.

To be eligible for disaster financial assistance, applicants must first register damage with the province by June 15. Once registered, a financial assistance package will be mailed.

People can register their damage online or by calling 1-888-298-8555.

The deadline to apply to the financial assistance program is Aug. 30. More information about the program is available online.

Applicants must first contact their insurance provider to see if the damage is covered.