Gagetown slightly above flood stage on Saturday

Officials with New Brunswick's River Watch program say Gagetown is slightly above flood level on Saturday and is expected to remain that way for another day or so.

Flood stage for the area is four metres. The water level along the St. John River was 4.2 metres on Saturday.

Spokesperson Geoffrey Downey said there haven't been any reports of damage despite the water levels.

"You never know what's going to happen — there's still lots of snow in the woods in the north, there's lots of ice in the river. So things can change in a moment's notice," he said.

Downey said Gagetown is the only community forecast to be at or near flood stage for the next few days.

The river forecast shows levels dropping over the next few days.

Fredericton is a metre below its flood stage, reading 5.5 metres Saturday morning.

An ice jam in Perth-Andover raised water levels in the St. John River. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Downey said there was some water running over some trails along the St. John River on Fredericton's south side, but no significant impacts.

Even with a favourable forecast, Downey is urging caution. He said there's still ice in the St. John River in northern parts of the province and flooding conditions could change until it's gone.

"There's ice certainly above the dam at Mactaquac," said Downey. "There's also a significant amount of ice above Grand Falls. That still has to let loose and start coming down the river."

Downey said the ice jam in Perth-Andover is mostly cleared up and it never turned out to be a major problem.

He said the weather forecast for the coming days shows favourable conditions for a slow, controlled melt.