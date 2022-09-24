Disaster relief funding for Fiona damage now available, province says

The government of New Brunswick is providing disaster relief financial assistance for people affected by post-tropical storm Fiona.

In a news release, the province said the program applies to individuals, small businesses, not-for-profit organizations and municipalities that suffered property damage on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

Residents affected can report damage by calling 1-888-298-8555 or online. Phone reporting is only available between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

"Reporting damage to the government as soon as possible is an important part of the provincial damage assessment and recovery process," the release said.

The footbridge at the Bouctouche sand dunes was one of several bridges damaged during Fiona's trip through the province. (Mario Mercier/Radio-Canada)

The release said health and safety inspection teams "may be dispatched if required," to help assess the damage.

Once people register, they will receive an application package in the mail. They can also get the package online, the release said, but they must still register before filling one out.

The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 31, 2023.

'Only the basic costs' covered

Fiona caused significant damage in the province. On Saturday, winds reached more than 100 km/h, and storm surge along the eastern coast damaged homes, roads and bridges. More than 95,000 N.B. Power customers lost power, and some are still expected to be in the dark by Monday morning.

The provincial news release says the disaster financial assistance is not a replacement for insurance. It would cover "only the basic costs of essential items."

"Camps, cottages, boats, automobiles and trailers are not eligible for disaster financial assistance," the release said.

The release urges residents to immediately to report damage to insurance companies, take photos of damage to their homes or properties, keep receipts of any repairs and replacement purchases and log the number of hours it takes for residents who are cleaning their own properties, or family members or those who have assisted in the cleanup of their property.

The release said at the peak of the storm, about 17 bridges and roads were closed. As of 5 p.m. Sunday only three roads remained closed.

The release said the province shares the costs of this program with the federal government.