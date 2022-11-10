New Brunswick surplus on track to hit $774.4 million this year

The Higgs government is projecting another breathtakingly massive budget surplus this year.

The province's second-quarter fiscal update now forecasts a surplus of $774.4 million — a sum 22 times higher than the $35.2 million Finance Minister Ernie Steeves predicted in the provincial budget in March.

That reflects government revenues now on track to be $918.1 million more than budgeted.

The flood of revenue includes $388.3 million in increased corporate income tax revenue and $317 million in higher personal income tax revenue — both a reflection of a strong economy and provincial population growth.

Those figures account for $70 million worth of cuts in personal income tax that Steeves announced last month.

Assuming the forecast holds true, this year's surplus would be just a hair below last year's record surplus of $777.3 million. That surplus fuelled calls for the government to spend more on health care, housing and other needs.

This year's surplus would shave another $661.7 million off the provincial debt and reduce what the province spends on interest payments servicing the debt by another $25 million.

But the government has already hinted it plans to spend more money this year to help New Brunswickers struggling with the higher cost of living due to inflation.

"Given our recent fiscal performance, we are in a better position to tackle these challenges head on," Steeves said in a message in the update document.

"We can move forward with tax cuts and allow residents to keep more of their hard-earned dollars, while also strategically increasing spending in priority areas."

The update says spending is up $179 million more than budgeted, including $81.1 million more in spending on health care.

The expense figures reflect some recent spending announcements but not the $100 million over three years the province plans to spend building hundreds of new social housing units.

Further spending increases would eat into the projected surplus.