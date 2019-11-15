New Brunswick projects $88.1M surplus for 2019-20 fiscal year

The New Brunswick government is projecting a higher than expected budget surplus for the 2019-20 fiscal year, the province announced Friday while releasing its second-quarter financial results.

Revenue growth will help push the fiscal year-end surplus to $88.1 million, $55 million higher than initially budgeted, the province projects.

The province is also on track to decrease the net debt by $232.7 million, bringing the figure to below $14 billion — to $13.82 billion.

"Today's financial update shows that we remain on track for a surplus and the first reduction in the province's net debt since 2006-07," Finance Minister Ernie Steeves said in a statement.

"Despite these positive results, we need to remember that we are still not in a financial position to spend more. We are facing serious financial and social challenges, and New Brunswick needs an affordable and responsive government.

"We have to get our fiscal house in order if we want to be able to afford essential services in the long-term."

The fiscal year-end revenue projection has swelled $101.6 million higher than the budgeted amount. The province attributed the increase primarily to growth in personal income tax revenue because of higher incomes and a strengthened tax base from the 2018 taxation year.

The Department of Finance said its projection for GDP growth remains unchanged at 0.6 per cent for 2019.