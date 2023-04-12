Fewer than 1 per cent of career firefighters in N.B. are women, figures show

Firefighter Melissa Martin is working toward entering the ranks of leadership at the Saint John Fire Department.



Martin, who's worked in the department for 15 years, is part of a professional development program that will steer her to the rank of lieutenant and potentially even fire chief — roles that have only been occupied by men in the department's 200-year history.

"I would definitely like to inspire others to follow in my footpath," she said. "I want to be part of change."

Martin is one of fewer than 30 women in the province working as career firefighters. They make up less than one per cent of all career firefighters, according to numbers from the Office of the Fire Marshal.

The provincial fire service, which also includes volunteer firefighters, is composed of nearly 5,000 members, but only nine per cent are women, the figures show.

When it comes to fighting fires, young women need to know 'there is a place' for them, says Melissa Martin. (Submitted by Wade Perry)

Martin thinks intimidation is a factor in why more women don't pursue the field.

"I think it's more fear of the unknown," she said. "Because all they ever saw was if you wanted to be a firefighter, you need to be a man."

Martin, who found her passion for firefighting while working in forest conservation, had the values of an equitable workspace instilled early in life by her father, a police officer.

"He said there is no reason why your gender or your race or anything would make a difference of what your talents are," Martin said.

Saint John's 1st female firefighter

Like Martin, Natalie Harvey started at the fire department in 2008 and is working toward the same leadership goals.

She said it's important for women to be seen in prominent positions.

"When they see [a] female in this leadership role it's like, 'OK, wow, look at her,'" Harvey said. "'Look what she's doing. If she can do it, I can do it.'"

WATCH | Women have been part of the Saint John Fire Department for just over two decades. See what changed: ‘Give people a chance to show you what they can do’: Women who broke ground in Saint John’s fire service Duration 5:07 Shelly Gauthier was the first woman to work as a firefighter in Saint John Fire Department history. Melissa Martin joined the department seven years later and is now working to be one of the first women to enter the department's leadership ranks.

Harvey said being held to the same physical standards of her male colleagues is something she takes pride in.

"The respect that we got from the firefighters and the public was huge," she said. "Because they were like, 'Wow, look at these two girls doing the exact same as the guys.'"

When Harvey and Martin joined the fire service in 2008, there was only one woman working there — Shelly Gauthier was the department's first female firefighter, hired in 2001.

Shelly Gauthier was the first woman to work in Saint John's fire department and the only one before Melissa Martin and Natalie Harvey joined her. (Mike Heenan/CBC )

"I really just wanted to go as a firefighter and not a female firefighter," Gauthier said. "I think that if I did anything that would be memorable while I was there, that would be it."

Gauthier, who retired in 2012, said there is a spot for women in every profession.

"It's a badge of honour to be able to do this job, male or female. It's the greatest job in the whole world as far as I'm concerned."

'Six is really good,' says Moncton chief

CBC surveyed all fire departments in the province and found out of the three biggest cities, Fredericton has the highest percentage of women in its department, at six per cent.

In Moncton, five per cent of the city's 119 firefighters are women, a far cry from the goal of 25 per cent the city set more than a decade ago. There are six women in the department now, up from the three women who worked there in 2012.

Conrad Landry, who took over as Moncton's fire chief in 2018, said the barriers to reaching that goal come down to finding qualified candidates.

"By default it's traditionally a profession that was more male oriented, so we are working hard to make sure that we offer it to everybody that's interested in the career," he said.

"So the fact that we have six is really good."

Landry cited a small percentage of female firefighters who go to fire school as part of the problem.

He said the department is trying to include more women on posters and has adjusted its fitness test to age and weight. But he didn't cite any other concrete examples of what his department has done to try to add more women.

Out of the province's 170 fire departments, only 16 have reached the milestone of having women make up at least 25 per cent of its workforce.

Keri Martens of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs says it's important for fire departments to reflect the demographics of the communities they serve. (Zoom/CBC)

According to numbers from the Office of the Fire Marshal, while most departments have at least one woman listed on their roster, many — nearly 40 — do not have any listed.

Being able to see examples of other women doing the job makes a difference, according to Keri Martens, vice-president of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs.

It's also important for communities to see a fire service that reflects their demographics, she said.

"The more diverse a fire service we can have the [better prepared for situations we are] as we go into our communities and help people," said Martens, who is deputy fire chief in Canmore, Alta.

Hopes for the future

A young woman recently approached Martin to ask how to get to where she is. Martin said she helped her design a fitness plan.

But there's no formalized program connecting women like Martin with prospective firefighters. She would love to see a youth camp for women to make the career path less intimidating.



"We can change their minds from, 'I can't do this' to 'Well, maybe there is a place here for me and this is what I could do,'" she said.