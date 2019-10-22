New Brunswick's election night by the numbers

Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada emerged from the 2019 federal election campaign with a minority government and 20 fewer seats.

In New Brunswick, the party lost some key battleground ridings and a considerable chunk of the vote share, yet more than half of the ridings remained red and the Liberals received 20,000 more votes than their chief rival, the Conservatives.

Here's a snapshot of the results:

Seat breakdown

The Liberals held onto six ridings captured in the 2015 sweep of the province:

René Arseneault, Madawaska-Restigouche

Serge Cormier, Acadie-Bathurst

Dominic LeBlanc, Beauséjour

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe

Wayne Long, Saint John-Rothesay

Pat Finnigan, Miramichi-Grand Lake

The Conservatives took back three ridings lost four years ago:

Rob Moore, Fundy Royal

John Williamson, New Brunswick Southwest

Richard Bragdon, Tobique-Mactaquac

The Greens made history winning their first New Brunswick seat:

Jenica Atwin, Fredericton

Check out the full results here .

Voter turnout:

Voter turnout in New Brunswick dropped from 442,000 in the 2015 election to roughly 426,000 in 2019.

Popular vote in New Brunswick:

Liberal vote share fell from 51.6 in 2015 to 37.6 per cent in 2019. That's about 71,000 fewer votes from the 228,000 total four years prior.

The Conservative share grew from 25.3 per cent to 32.8 per cent — an increase of about 25,000 votes.

The Green vote share more than doubled Monday night from 2015, soaring from just 4.7 per cent to 17 per cent. That's 50,000 more votes this time around.

NDP support shrank by more than 40,000 votes, to 9.4 per cent, from 18.3 per cent in 2015.

The People's Party of Canada picked up nearly 8,800 votes, or 2.1 per cent of the New Brunswick vote, in its first election.

Tightest New Brunswick race:

Miramichi-Grand Lake was the last New Brunswick race to be called.

Liberal incumbent Pat Finnigan won by 414 votes over Conservative candidate Peggy McLean.

Widest margin of victory:

Liberal Serge Cormier was re-elected in Acadie-Bathurst with 55 per cent of the vote and a 15,440-vote margin over Conservative Martine Savoie.

Cormier was one of three candidates to win more than 50 per cent of the vote. Conservative Richard Bragdon earned 50.6 per cent in Tobique-Mactaquac, and Liberal René Arseneault defended his seat in Madawaska-Restigouche with a 50.2 per cent share.