Quispamsis man, 48, dies in snowmobile crash
A 48-year-old man from Quispampsis, N.B., has died in a snowmobile crash in Tobique Narrows. Tobique RCMP responded to the incident at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police say lone occupant appears to have struck tree
The man is believed to have lost control and collided with a tree while driving on a snowmobile trail near Highway 105. No one else was involved in the crash.
Police say an investigation is ongoing.