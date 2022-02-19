Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Quispamsis man, 48, dies in snowmobile crash

Police say lone occupant appears to have struck tree

A 48-year-old man from Quispampsis, N.B., has died in a snowmobile crash in Tobique Narrows. 

Tobique RCMP responded to the incident at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The man is believed to have lost control and collided with a tree while driving on a snowmobile trail near Highway 105. No one else was involved in the crash.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

