2 dead in crashes in Moncton, Dieppe, RCMP say

A 72-year-old pedestrian and a 20-year-old driver have died in separate crashes in the Moncton area, police say.

Last Wednesday, a vehicle collided with a 72-year-old man on the corner of Mountain Road and Winter Avenue in Moncton, an RCMP news release said.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries the next day, RCMP said.

The driver was not injured.

The release said an autopsy is being conducted, and the investigation is continuing. The release does not say if the driver was arrested, or if any charges will be laid.

On Saturday, a 20-year-old man lost control of his vehicle, struck the sidewalk, and rolled over, another RCMP news release said. He was driving on Amirault Street in Dieppe, at around 2:30 a.m.

The release does not say what caused the crash, but no other vehicles were involved.

An autopsy is also scheduled in this case to determine the exact cause of death.