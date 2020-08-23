N.B. father grateful for work of P.E.I. volunteer fire department

A New Brunswick father is thankful for assistance from a volunteer fire department on Prince Edward Island that helped rescue his daughter on Friday night.

Joe McPhail and his family were enjoying a few days at a rented cottage in Cape Traverse, just a few kilometres from the Confederation Bridge. It's a spot they've visited in the past.

There was access to the beach not far from the property. Inside the cottage, there was a book warning of slippery rocks on the way down to the water.

McPhail's adult daughter, Brittany, went to walk her brother's dog down to the beach. But she slipped on the way down and seriously injured her foot.

Luckily, she had her phone with her.

"Dad, please come help me, I think I broke my leg," McPhail said of the call from his daughter.

Four members of the Borden-Carleton fire department and two paramedics helped lift the woman out of the area. (Submitted/Tami McPhail)

He rushed down the stairs to the beach to find his daughter about a kilometre away from the cottage.

"It's something, especially to see your daughter laying there in so much pain. And her foot was right off sideways," he said.

"She was laying down on her back in a bit of puddle of water — she had her leg up in the air."

McPhail said he got a piece of driftwood to help ease her pain before he went back to meet the paramedics.

By that time, McPhail's wife was there to stay with their daughter.

When the paramedics arrived, they called in the Borden-Carleton volunteer fire department to help assist with lifting the woman safely.

Fire Chief Shawn Jessome, one of four firefighters, to respond to the call said they used a stokes basket, a rescue board that's easier for lifting patients for a long distance and over steep incline.

Brittany was walking her brother's dog, Frank, when she slipped. Frank stayed by her side until family and emergency officials responded. (Submitted/Joe McPhail)

"You really had to watch your footing," Jessome said.

Jessome said the area is known for slippery rocks and it's easy to fall if you aren't familiar with the area.

He said the woman was a good sport and was in good spirits as they lifted her out of the area and back up the stairs.

McPhail was grateful for the help of the fire department and shared his gratitude on Facebook later that night when he was back at the cottage.

"The volunteers, they do an amazing job," he said.

Jessome said it's nice to be appreciated for a minor incident like the rescue. He said normally firefighters only hear praise when it's something more serious.

"It wasn't a big rescue," said Jessome. "She took a fall, and just had to get help."

The McPhail family returned to New Brunswick on Saturday, a day earlier than planned.