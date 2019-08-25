Names of Fredericton police officers Burns, Costello added to memorial

Two names of Fredericton police officers were added to New Brunswick's Peace Officers' Memorial during a public ceremony along the city's riverfront trails Sunday.

The names of Const. Sara Burns and Const. Robb Costello were added to the monument that lists the 34 officers killed in the line of duty in the province since 1892.

The Fredericton police officers were killed last year in a shooting on the city's north side on Aug. 10.

All 34 names were read aloud during a ceremony in front of the memorial, which was surrounded by members of the public and nearly 200 peace officers.

It was an emotional day for friends and family of the victims.

Peace officers gathered around the New Brunswick Peace Officers' Memorial Sunday afternoon for a public ceremony. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Jackie McLean, Robb Costello's partner, said the couple would often visit the site so Costello could pay his respects to his colleagues who were killed on the job.

She said Sunday's service was hard because now it was his turn to be remembered.

"It makes me maybe sadder then, because I know how much this meant to Robb when he was alive," McLean said following the service.

"I wish that I wasn't paying tribute to Robb and Sara here. I wish that they were here to participate in this with us."

The names of Burns and Costello are shown on the memorial. (Gary Moore/CBC)

A parade of peace officers marched a short distance from Government House to the memorial site. The procession included Burns's horse, Grimsby.

Fredericton Police Chief Roger Brown said it's a day of mixed emotions.

"Days like this give us a very brief opportunity to try and explain to the public the parts of our job that are not seen day in and day out."

Brown said some members of the force still struggle with the deaths of Burns and Costello.

Const. Sara Burns's horse, Grimsby, was in the parade. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"Every day you go in the building there's reminders — every single day," Brown said.

First names since 2015

The ceremony to honour New Brunswick's fallen peace officers takes place every two years.

It was the first time since 2015 that names were added to the cenotaph to include three RCMP officers who were killed in Moncton in 2014.