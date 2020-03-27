New Brunswick is easing self-isolation rules a little over a week after requiring all non-essential travellers to quarantine at a designated hotel.

All leisure travellers, business travellers, and people moving had to self-isolate at a hotel for at least seven days. The stay costs about $1,300 and is managed by the Canadian Red Cross.

But now the province is allowing exemptions for people to self-isolate in a stand-alone residence.

Public Health announced the change in a news release on Saturday and said it will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

The province said travellers can see if they qualify by emailing TravelRegistration.EnregistrementVoyage@gnb.ca

It's unclear who is eligible to self-isolate outside of a hotel.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety, which oversees isolation rules, would not offer specifics on what circumstances would permit someone to isolate at a home or private residence.

Spokesperson Elaine Bell directed questions about the changes to the Canadian Red Cross, which couldn't be reached for comment.

"We will examine situations that could create undue hardship on a case-by-case basis," she said in an email.

The Hyatt Place in Moncton is one of several hotels across the province that have a designated area for travellers coming to isolate. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Compliance checks will be conducted for travellers approved to stay at an alternative location. If a traveller is found breaking the rules, the province said they will be moving to a designated isolation hotel.

People not properly self-isolating can also face a maximum fine of up to $20,400.

Truck drivers, rotational workers and regular cross-border commuters are currently exempt from the hotel requirement.

Green Party Leader David Coon said the change to allow exemptions is welcome news. He's been hearing from people in situations where staying at a hotel would be challenging.

"No one had the sense of the tremendously varied circumstances people have coming into New Brunswick or home to New Brunswick," he said. "It's extraordinary just looking at the calls and emails I've had."

The new rules created confusion for students and people moving to New Brunswick after it was rolled out last week. Many travellers reported challenges booking a stay and some hotels dropped out of the program.

Students returning to New Brunswick from Atlantic Canada, except Halifax, must self-isolate but can do so at a private residence.

Travellers are asked to register with the province. After receiving approval, they can book a hotel stay through the Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582.