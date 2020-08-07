New Brunswick loses some full-time jobs, but unemployment rate dips
There was little change in job levels in July after 39,000 jobs were added from April to June
Statistics Canada reports little change to the New Brunswick job market in July after its jump between April and June.
Employment in the province is at 96.6 per cent of its pre COVID-19 shutdown levels, which is the most complete economic recovery of any province.
The province lost 3,700 full-time jobs and gained 1,900 part-time jobs. The unemployment rate fell from 9.9 per cent to 9.8 per cent.
In July, Irving Oil announced it was laying off 173 New Brunswick employees and the Fredericton airport laid off eight employees.
Canada's economy added 419,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate dropped to 10.9 per cent, but this still leaves the Canadian economy with 1.3 million fewer jobs than it had in February.
345,000 of the new jobs added in July were part time. Only 73,000 were new full-time positions.
