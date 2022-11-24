Hip, knee replacement wait list may be shrinking, but waits are much longer than target

The New Brunswick Health Council says the province is making a dent in the hip and knee replacement waitlist, but still lags behind national benchmarks.

Pointing to hip surgeries, for example, council CEO Stephane Robichaud said that in the first quarter of this year, 415 orthopaedic surgeries were done — compared with 180 last year during the same period.

But the amount of time people have to wait is trending in the wrong direction, Robichaud said. The median wait time is about a year, still far off from the 180-day recommended benchmark.

Still, if the province stays the course, Robichaud said, people will no longer be waiting for more than 12 months by next year.

"If demand maintains its current course, more or less. If there isn't a significant impact on the supply perspective … we could see movements in a positive way," he told Shift N.B.

Stéphane Robichaud, CEO of the health council, says New Brunswick is still lagging beind the national wait-time benchmark of 180 days for knee and hip replacements. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The council is a Crown corporation whose job is to keep New Brunswickers' informed about the performance of the health system.

According to Department of Health data, the median wait time for hip replacement is 308 days and for knee replacement it's 341 days.

The council report says three factors contribute to the wait times for surgery: The surgeon scheduled to perform the procedure, the priority level of the surgery, and hospital capacity.

Some surgeons have more patients on the list, or perform fewer surgeries within a given period, the report says.

The Department of Health has released a database of surgeons and their wait times. The surgeon with the longest wait time is at the Moncton Hospital with 1,142 days. The surgeon with the shortest wait time is at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, with 39 days.

Robichaud said there is great disparity among surgeons even in the same hospital, and this could be because people develop a habit of referring to the same specialist. He said primary care providers can diversify their referrals by first checking the database, he said.

"If people are willing to go to a different specialist, or willing to travel to a different zone, it's an added feature that can help reduce wait times," he said.

The report says a specialist's assessment determines the priority level. Hospital capacity includes the availability of staff, operating rooms and availability of post-op beds.

Shift - NB 10:34 Health Council Report: Surgery waitlists The province's latest health plan includes a focus on improving wait times for hip and knee replacements. A new report from the New Brunswick Health Council finds that while more of the surgeries are being done, the backlog is substantial and wait times are not yet meeting national benchmarks. We speak with the council's CEO Stephane Robichaud.

Robichaud said it's no surprise the longest wait times are in the bigger centres of Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John — that's where capacity is lowest compared with demand.

He said reducing wait times is essential because even though people can technically wait for a hip replacement, their quality of life and the odds of an easy recovery deteriorate in the meantime. He said next year will likely be pivotal as the system will have finally gone through the pandemic backlog.

"It's not perfect," he said. "There's still a lot of work to be done, but there's a lot of people putting a lot of effort in."