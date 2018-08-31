Election Day 9: Where party leaders will be and what announcements are expected

Green Party Leader David Coon will announce his party's plans to address poverty in New Brunswick this morning, Day 9 of the election campaign.

Coon is scheduled to make the announcement at 10:30 a.m., at the Fredericton Anti-Poverty Organization on Gibson Street, accompanied by Fredericton-Grand Lake candidate Dan Weston and Tamara White, who is running in the riding of Fredericton North.

"New Brunswick will thrive if everyone has the means to fully participate in the economic, social and political life of their communities," Coon said in a statement.

"Today, difficult living conditions and inadequate incomes are compromising people's futures."

The poverty plank of his party's election platform will "address ensuring adequate resources for those living in poverty to live a life of dignity," according to the statement.

At 4:30 p.m., Coon will meet with optometrists in Fredericton to discuss their scope of practise. Afterward, he will be canvassing in his riding of Fredericton South.

NDP promises 'bold' climate change plan

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie is expected to announce a "bold plan to fight climate change."

She will make the announcement in Saint John at 11 a.m., on the rooftop of the Social Enterprise Hub at 139 Prince Edward St.

McKenzie is then scheduled to be canvassing in the riding of Saint John Harbour for the rest of the afternoon, starting from the party's office at 72 Charlotte St.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will make a platform commitment announcement at the Moncton Respirology Clinic on University Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

Later in the day, he and the campaign bus will make their way to Petitcodiac, Hampton and Saint John.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will be in Hanwell at 10 a.m., at the community's recreation park at 2369 Hanwell Rd., to make an announcement.

He'll have lunch with Tory candidates Mary Wilson (Oromocto-Lincoln) and Jeff Carr (New Maryland-Sunbury) in Oromocto at the Pizza Delight, 1198 Onondaga St., at 12:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Higgs is scheduled to attend the KV Music Festival in Rothesay at Vito's, 111 Hampton Rd.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin's schedule was not immediately available.

Voters head to the polls on Sept. 24.