Election Day 16: Where the leaders are headed on Friday

New Brunswick's political party leaders are ending the short week with fewer announcements and more face time with voters.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will make an early health announcement at 9:30 a.m. at the provincial Legislative Building, have lunch with candidates in Florenceville-Bristol and make another announcement at 2 p.m. in Saint-Jacques regarding forestry.

At 4 p.m. Higgs will Visit Les Brasseurs du Petit-Sault in Edmundston, and at 5 pm. he will open the party's Edmundston headquarters.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will make an announcement at a private residence in Moncton at 10 a.m. and will spend the rest of the day on the campaign bus, making stops in Saint John and Quispamsis.

At 7 a.m., Green Party Leader David Coon will participate in a local candidates' debate hosted by CBC Radio One Fredericton

At 11:30 a.m., he will visit the Student Union Building at the University of New Brunswick to meet with students, and at 2 p.m. he and Jenica Atwin of New Maryland-Sunbury will participate in the UNB powwow.

He will spend the rest of his day canvassing his riding of Fredericton South.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will spend all of Friday in Saint John. She will visit the Bobby's Hospice barbecue at noon, have a meet and greet at the Admiral Beatty Complex at 4 p.m. and end the day at a bingo social event at 6 p.m.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be campaigning door to door in Miramichi before attending the Miramichi Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at noon, a rally in Queen Elizabeth Park at 2 p.m. and birthday celebrations in the Fredericton-Grand Lake riding at 6 p.m.