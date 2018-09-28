Friday's he said-he said-he said situation adds to the confusion

Good evening,

Now, onto the news. New Brunswick politics reached a whole new level of murky on Friday as the major parties dispute who's dealing with whom.

Here's what we're talking about on Election Day + 4:

Analysis

New Brunswickers have elected the first legislature since 1920 where no party has a majority. What happens next? Provincial affairs reporter Jacques Poitras fills you in.

New Brunswickers have elected the first legislature since 1920 where no party has a majority. What happens next?! 2:14

Top headlines

Kris Austin said his People's Allliance would support a Progressive Conservative government on a 'bill by bill' basis. (CBC)

People's Alliance agrees to support a PC government in N.B. 'bill by bill' So here's how Friday went: The People's Alliance issued a release suggesting a formal agreement to support the Tories. Kris Austin clarified that it would be bill by bill. Premier Brian Gallant ran with it and attacked the Tories before PC Leader Blaine Higgs refuted the whole thing.



Who's New Brunswick's next premier? Brian Gallant or Blaine Higgs? (CANADIAN PRESS)

Dialogue NB hopes to help 4 political parties find some cohesion Dialogue New Brunswick, a group trying to help the province become a more socially cohesive place, wants to help the party leaders find ways to overcome the divisiveness expressed at the polls and find a path toward social cohesion.



Check out their full interview with Information Morning Moncton below:

Dialogue New Brunswick offers to help political parties address divisions in the province in the aftermath of the provincial election. 9:37

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs speaks with reporters after meeting with Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Higgs says lieutenant-governor wants quick resolution on who will govern PC Leader Blaine Higgs emerged from Government House on Thursday to tell reporters the lieutenant-governor has assured him she'll "immediately" call on him to form a government, without a new election, if the Liberal government loses a confidence vote in the legislature this fall.



