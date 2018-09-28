Skip to Main Content
Friday's he said-he said-he said situation adds to the confusion
New Brunswick politics reached a whole new level of murky on Friday as the major parties dispute who's dealing with whom.

The People's Alliance agree to support PC-led government to the apparent delight of the Liberals

Now, onto the news. New Brunswick politics reached a whole new level of murky on Friday as the major parties dispute who's dealing with whom. 

Here's what we're talking about on Election Day + 4:

Analysis

New Brunswickers have elected the first legislature since 1920 where no party has a majority. What happens next? Provincial affairs reporter Jacques Poitras fills you in.

New Brunswickers have elected the first legislature since 1920 where no party has a majority. What happens next?! 2:14

Top headlines

Kris Austin said his People's Allliance would support a Progressive Conservative government on a 'bill by bill' basis. (CBC)

Who's New Brunswick's next premier? Brian Gallant or Blaine Higgs? (CANADIAN PRESS)

Check out their full interview with Information Morning Moncton below:

Dialogue New Brunswick offers to help political parties address divisions in the province in the aftermath of the provincial election. 9:37
Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs speaks with reporters after meeting with Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

