The parties have begun choosing dance partners

Good evening.

There is still so much to discuss in the aftermath of the provincial election, and CBC New Brunswick is covering this historic and unprecedented event from every angle.

Today, the discussion focuses on potential alliances between the parties, but we also explore key constitutional questions and hear from a former premier who held a minority government together for three years.

Here's what we're talking about on Election Day + 2:

Top headlines

Premier Brian Gallant, standing before the Liberal caucus outside the New Brunswick Legislative Building, said Wednesday that the party will approach the Greens about a formal partnership. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Liberals court Greens for governing partnership The Gallant Liberals will approach the Green Party for a formal partnership to keep their hold on government, but a public administration expert is saying the premier needs to act fast to gain the confidence of the house.



Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, who says he's the premier-elect, kept a lower profile on Wednesday. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

How Ottawa is reading New Brunswick's wild election result CBC's national affairs editor Chis Hall examines how the provincial election is resonating at the federal level.



Dorothy Shepherd says she's ready to get back to work after being elected a third time in the riding of Saint John-Lancaster. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Progressive Conservative MLAs ready to get to work Progressive Conservative candidates who won on Monday are waiting for an update from party leader Blaine Higgs after he meets Thursday morning with the lieutenant-governor.



A voter places his ballot into the tabulation machine at a polling station in Minto on Sept. 24. (CBC)

Tabulation machines make chance of flipping votes remote in recounts Election candidates who lost tight races Monday night will be able to file for recounts after Friday, but vote tabulators have a good record of getting the count right.



People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin says his party is more likely to support the Tories. (CBC)

People's Alliance more likely to support the PCs, Kris Austin says People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin says he's open to a formal agreement to support a minority government, and there's a clear pairing for the party.



Gerry Lowe's win in Saint John Harbour will leave his seat on Saint John council vacant, triggering a byelection. (Julia Wright/ CBC)

Tight election may delay votes to fill vacant council seats Four byelections across New Brunswick will be held after municipal councillors were elected in the provincial election. But those seats could remain vacant for some time.



Analysis

Nicole O'Byrne, an associate professor of law at UNB who follows constitutional law, sifts through the confusion and misinformation presented from some of the parties in the aftermath of the election.

She spoke with Information Morning Saint John and you can listen to the full interview below:

Nicole O'Byrne is an associate professor of law at UNB who follows constitutional law. The results of the provincial election put the Liberals at 21 seats in the legislature, the Progressive Conservatives with 22 seats, and both the Green Party and the People's Alliance with 3 seats each. 7:29

Also, former Nova Scotia premier Rodney MacDonald was at the helm of a PC minority government from 2006 to 2009, and says "it's not an easy thing" to keep a minority government going.

"If you will, you will need a dance partner," he told Information Morning Fredericton.

Check out the full interview below

Former Nova Scotia premier Rodney MacDonald was at the helm of a PC minority government from 2006-2009, and says "it's not an easy thing" to keep a minority government going. 11:00

Subscribe to our election newsletter

Get the latest election updates delivered right to your inbox with The 506er. Subscribe here.