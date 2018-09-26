The parties have begun choosing dance partners
No, we still don't know who'll be in charge
Good evening.
There is still so much to discuss in the aftermath of the provincial election, and CBC New Brunswick is covering this historic and unprecedented event from every angle.
Today, the discussion focuses on potential alliances between the parties, but we also explore key constitutional questions and hear from a former premier who held a minority government together for three years.
Here's what we're talking about on Election Day + 2:
Top headlines
- Liberals court Greens for governing partnership
- The Gallant Liberals will approach the Green Party for a formal partnership to keep their hold on government, but a public administration expert is saying the premier needs to act fast to gain the confidence of the house.
- How Ottawa is reading New Brunswick's wild election result
- CBC's national affairs editor Chis Hall examines how the provincial election is resonating at the federal level.
- Progressive Conservative MLAs ready to get to work
- Progressive Conservative candidates who won on Monday are waiting for an update from party leader Blaine Higgs after he meets Thursday morning with the lieutenant-governor.
- Tabulation machines make chance of flipping votes remote in recounts
- Election candidates who lost tight races Monday night will be able to file for recounts after Friday, but vote tabulators have a good record of getting the count right.
- People's Alliance more likely to support the PCs, Kris Austin says
- People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin says he's open to a formal agreement to support a minority government, and there's a clear pairing for the party.
- Tight election may delay votes to fill vacant council seats
- Four byelections across New Brunswick will be held after municipal councillors were elected in the provincial election. But those seats could remain vacant for some time.
Analysis
Nicole O'Byrne, an associate professor of law at UNB who follows constitutional law, sifts through the confusion and misinformation presented from some of the parties in the aftermath of the election.
She spoke with Information Morning Saint John and you can listen to the full interview below:
Also, former Nova Scotia premier Rodney MacDonald was at the helm of a PC minority government from 2006 to 2009, and says "it's not an easy thing" to keep a minority government going.
"If you will, you will need a dance partner," he told Information Morning Fredericton.
Check out the full interview below
