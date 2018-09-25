Election debrief: After all that and we still don't know who's in charge

Good morning,

I'm so tired, and with good reason. It's the wee hours of Tuesday morning following a wild election night full of twists, turns and an unhealthy amount of caffeine.

And we still don't know who's going to form government.

It was an extremely tight race - and both the PCs and Liberals say they will make a case to govern. 0:28

The Progressive Conservatives are claiming victory after winning 22 seats, one more than the Liberals. Both leaders said they intend to govern. Things get murky from there, but fortunately provincial affairs reporter Jacques Poitras will help you sort through it.

Also, the People's Alliance made some history, the Greens tripled their presence in the legislature and the NDP are sent back to the drawing board (again).

We have recaps and analysis galore, cabinet losers and regional breakdowns.

Here's what we're talking on the day after the election day:

The election, in 90 seconds

As PCs claim victory, Liberals try to hold onto power. 1:40

Analysis

Prior to the election, CBC polling wizard Eric Grénier explained how the Liberals suffer historically from an inefficient vote.

Well, history repeated itself Monday night. At 37.8 per cent, the Liberals carried the lion's share of the popular vote but failed to win the most seats.

Grénier explores how that issue reared its head again and other fascinating voter dynamics.

Also, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs may have won more seats on Monday night, but a constitutional expert says Liberal Leader Brian Gallant should have the first opportunity to form a government.

Jacques Poitras examined what happens now after New Brunswick elected its first minority government in almost 100 years.

Top headlines

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, left, won more seats, but Liberal Leader Brian Gallant still intends to form government. (CBC)

Liberals intend to form government despite Tory minority New Brunswick's electoral landscape was thrown into chaos on Monday, as both the Progressive Conservatives and the incumbent Liberals hope to form government after the first minority legislature in almost 100 years.



New Brunswick Progressive Conservative leader embraces his wife Marcia as he addresses supporters at his campaign headquarters in Quispamsis on Monday. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Higgs says he will see to govern as party overcomes challenges "The one who wins the most seats forms government," stated PC Leader Blaine Higgs following Liberal Leader Brian Gallant speech on intending to govern.



David Coon enjoys his victory in Fredericton South on Monday night.

David Coon will head back to house with 2 other Green MLAs Green Party Leader David Coon won't be alone in the legislature in the next four years after the party added two seats Monday night



People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin made history Monday night, as his party won its first seats. (Jonathan Collicott/CBC News)

People's Alliance wins three seats in 'significant breakthrough' It took eight years and three elections for People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin to break through and win a seat — and the party did more than that.



NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie was the only main party leader who failed to be elected. (Photo: CBC)

NDP leader loses in Saint John Harbour as party is shut out across province The NDP drought in the New Brunswick legislature will continue after dismal performance in Monday's election.



Liberal Cathy Rogers (left) and Liberal Monique LeBlanc were two of the 11 female candidates elected on Monday night. (Ian Bonnell/CBC)

New Brunswick voters send 11 female MLAs to legislature New Brunswick voters elected 11 female MLAs in the province's 49 ridings on Monday night — a bump up from the 2014 election results.



Liberal Francine Landry was one of the cabinet ministers, who was re-elected on Monday. (CBC)

When it comes to the cabinet — who won and who lost A handful of Liberal cabinet ministers went down in defeat Monday evening — but the bulk are headed back to legislature, whatever that might look like.



The pulse

The Green Party's support soared both in the popular vote count and in social media mentions.

Cameron Gordon with Twitter Canada sends along a note that Green Party Leader David Coon received the most mentions on the social media platform as of midnight Atlantic time.

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon was popular on social media during the election campaign. (James West/The Canadian Press)

Coon was mentioned 1.2 times more than Liberal Leader Brian Gallant, 1.45 times more than PC Leader Blaine Higgs and 2.9 times more than People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin.

Gordon notes that the environment was the top issue discussed by those using the hashtag #NBpoli.

"As of midnight, Sept. 24, 2018, had the most uses of #nbpoli on Twitter of any day in history," Gordon said.

Regional breakdowns

Kevin Arseneau was one of three Green candidates elected on Monday night. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

People's Alliance does well in Miramichi as Greens pick up Kent seat The New Brunswick riding map has some unfamiliar colours in the Miramichi region, with new patches of purple and green. On the flip side, some familiar names won't be returning to the legislature.



The Moncton region stayed true to its history by electing Liberals. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Moncton region keeps Liberal, PC mix as Sackville goes Green Eight incumbents were re-elected for the PCs and Liberals around Moncton, while the Green Party won a seat in Memramcook-Tantramar.



A blue wave washed over the Saint John region on election night. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Tory wave sweeps across Saint John regions as PCs win 9 seats The Progressive Conservatives' showing in the Saint John region help propel the party to its slim minority position, but a Liberal newcomer is set to make waves at the provincial government.



Greg Thompson's return to politics was a success as the former MP was elected for the Tories in Saint Croix. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Tory makes comeback, Liberal minister falls in western ridings Out with the old and in with the… old? The Liberals lost a cabinet minister and the Tories lost a seat after a longtime MLA didn't re-offer. Now, two political veterans making comebacks are taking over.



Mary Wilson was elected in Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton, but the capital region didn't lean Tory throughout. Fredericton voters chose candidates of all stripes. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Fredericton area awash in colours as 4 parties send MLAs to legislature Every party that won a seat in the 39th provincial general election won a seat in the capital region.



Robert Gauvin managed to flip Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou from Liberal to Tory on Monday night. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Liberals hang on to most of north, but lose a minister Another Liberal minister bites the dust, but the Liberals maintain their grip on northern New Brunswick in an election full of surprises.



