Election Day 28: Where the leaders will be on Wednesday

As the 2018 election campaign nears an end, party leaders continue to make announcements and promises Wednesday.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will be making an announcement about workers' safety at 11 a.m. at the Hatheway Labour Exhibit Centre in Saint John.

At 2:30 p.m. she will visit a special care home in Saint John before canvassing the city at 4 p.m.

On Wednesday Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant attend a breakfast organized by the Chamber of Commerce, at 40 King St., Saint John, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

At 11 a.m. he will be at the gazebo next to 359 Coverdale Rd., in Riverview, for a platform commitment announcement and canvass Moncton afterward.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will have coffee at the Harbour Grill and Gift House in Grand Manan at 7:30 a.m. before making a 9:30 a.m. announcement at North Head Wharf.

At 11:30 a.m. he will take the ferry back to Blacks Harbour and visit a seniors' residence in Quispamsis at 2:30 p.m.

Green Party Leader David Coon will visit a class at Connaught Street School at 10 a.m., before speaking with students at the University of New Brunswick and St. Thomas University at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m. Coon will participate in a candidate town hall hosted by the Faculty Association of the University of St. Thomas at Daigle Hall on campus.

At 6 p.m. he will canvass his riding of Fredericton-South.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be campaigning in the riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake Wednesday.

He will highlight the party's forestry positions, such as making private woodlot holders the primary source of lumber and ensuring the Department of Natural Resources directs policies and planning "without political or corporate meddling," according to his schedule.