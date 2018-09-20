Election Day 29: Where the party leaders will be on Thursday

With just days left in the provincial election campaign, Liberal Leader Brian Gallant is expected to release his party's platform on Thursday.

Gallant will unveil the full plan at 12:30 p.m. at Coburn Farms, 107 Route 616 in Keswick Ridge.

Later in the day he will participate in the televised CTV debate in Fredericton, along with Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs and Green Party Leader David Coon.

Higgs​ will start his day in the capital city with an announcement set for 10 a.m. at the Fredericton Inn.

Coon will also kick off Day 29 of the campaign in Fredericton, attending the United Way Campaign Kickoff at the

Richard J. Currie Center at 11:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie is scheduled to be in Saint John at the New Brunswick Community College, 950 Grandview Ave., at 10:45 a.m. to make an announcement related to "building a better province for youth."

At 2:30 p.m., McKenzie will visit nursing home residents and employees at Rocmaura, 10 Parks St., followed by canvassing on the city's west side with volunteers.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be campaigning in the riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake during the day.

Subscribe to our election newsletter

Get the latest election updates delivered right to your inbox with The 506er. Subscribe here. And then let us know what you think by emailing us: the506er@cbc.ca