Higgs proposes deal to avoid general election until 2022 or end of COVID-19 pandemic

Premier Blaine Higgs has made a dramatic offer to the three opposition parties, committing to putting off a snap election and listening to their policy ideas if they agree to keep his minority government in power for another two years.

Higgs released a letter Monday to the other party leaders, asking that all four of them agree to avoid forcing an early election until the scheduled date in October 2022 or until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Higgs has been hinting for weeks that he would trigger a campaign, justifying the threat by saying the province needs stability to manage the pandemic and continue restarting the economy.

"If we can attain that" through this deal, Higgs told reporters, "we just keep moving forward."

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers welcomed the premier's offer.

"I believe this is the right decision at this time," he said, adding he looked forward to meeting with Higgs this week to discuss a possible agreement.

Under the proposed deal, three byelections expected this fall would go ahead as planned.

Higgs's letter included a proposed deadline. He said he'd like to meet the party leaders Wednesday, with party representatives continuing negotiations Thursday and Friday.

"We should be able to conclude discussions with the final approval by the close of the last day of talks," he said.

BREAKING: in letter to Liberal leader Kevin Vickers, Higgs asks for agreement on no election until 2022 or official end of pandemic; deal would involve formalization of all-party committee & policy input from all parties. <a href="https://t.co/3tRtCNL6oS">pic.twitter.com/3tRtCNL6oS</a> —@poitrasCBC

Asked by reporters if that meant an immediate election call if there's no deal by Friday, Higgs did not respond directly.

But he did say that if an election has to happen, "this is the time to do it" given the current lull in COVID-19 cases.

Higgs's letter says he wants to formalize the all-party cabinet COVID-19 committee that was set up in March and that includes other party leaders.

He also said he was open to including Liberal, Green and People's Alliance MLAs as ministers in his cabinet as part of a possible deal.

"It is interesting to consider new options," he said. "Would I take that offer off the table? I would not."

