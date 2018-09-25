New Brunswick voters send 11 female MLAs to legislature

New Brunswick voters elected 11 female MLAs in the province's 49 ridings on Monday night — a bump up from the 2014 election results.

Female MLAs will account for 22 per cent of MLAs in the legislative assembly, according to the unofficial election results.

The province's last legislature, elected in 2014, had eight women, representing about 16 per cent of MLAs.

There were 241 candidates running in the 2018 election, 93 were women and 148 were men. That put the amount of female candidates at 38.6 per cent, an increase from 32.2 per cent in 2014.

But the percentage fell short of the goal of a non-partisan group called Women for 50%, which had hoped women would make up half the candidates.

In the 2018 New Brunswick provincial election, 93 of the 241 candidates are women, making up 38.6 per cent of those running. 1:00

Only the NDP achieved that milestone, with 25 women, or 51 per cent of its candidates, running under the party banner, the largest number of any political party. The NDP did not win a seat in Monday's election.

The winners

Green Party candidate Megan Mitton was elected in Memramcook-Tantramar and Michelle Conroy was elected for the People's Alliance in Miramichi.

The successful Liberal female candidates are:

Monique LeBlanc in Moncton East

Cathy Rogers in Moncton South

Francine Landry in Madawaska les Lacs-Edmundston

Isabelle Thériault in Caraquet

Lisa Harris in Miramichi Bay-Neguac

The successful PC female candidates are:

Mary Wilson in Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton

Sherry Wilson in Moncton Southwest

Andrea Anderson-Mason in Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West

Dorothy Shephard in Saint John-Lancaster

As PCs claim victory, Liberals try to hold onto power. 1:40

Subscribe to our election newsletter

Get the latest election updates delivered right to your inbox with The 506er. Subscribe here. And then let us know what you think by emailing us: the506er@cbc.ca