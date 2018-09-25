New Brunswick voters send 11 female MLAs to legislature
Green Party's Megan Mitton and People's Alliance's Michelle Conroy are among female candidates elected
New Brunswick voters elected 11 female MLAs in the province's 49 ridings on Monday night — a bump up from the 2014 election results.
Female MLAs will account for 22 per cent of MLAs in the legislative assembly, according to the unofficial election results.
The province's last legislature, elected in 2014, had eight women, representing about 16 per cent of MLAs.
There were 241 candidates running in the 2018 election, 93 were women and 148 were men. That put the amount of female candidates at 38.6 per cent, an increase from 32.2 per cent in 2014.
But the percentage fell short of the goal of a non-partisan group called Women for 50%, which had hoped women would make up half the candidates.
Only the NDP achieved that milestone, with 25 women, or 51 per cent of its candidates, running under the party banner, the largest number of any political party. The NDP did not win a seat in Monday's election.
The winners
Green Party candidate Megan Mitton was elected in Memramcook-Tantramar and Michelle Conroy was elected for the People's Alliance in Miramichi.
The successful Liberal female candidates are:
- Monique LeBlanc in Moncton East
- Cathy Rogers in Moncton South
- Francine Landry in Madawaska les Lacs-Edmundston
- Isabelle Thériault in Caraquet
- Lisa Harris in Miramichi Bay-Neguac
The successful PC female candidates are:
- Mary Wilson in Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton
- Sherry Wilson in Moncton Southwest
- Andrea Anderson-Mason in Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West
- Dorothy Shephard in Saint John-Lancaster
