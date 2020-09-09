After a four-week campaign, election day has arrived in New Brunswick, and voters will stream into polling stations across the province to decide who will form the government.

Touting the importance of stability in a tumultuous year, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is seeking a majority after two years of leading the province's first minority government since 1920.

It's the first general election in Canada since the emergence of COVID-19, and the snap election call itself has become one of the key points of contention in a campaign that can't be defined by a single prevailing issue.

Higgs dissolved the legislature on Aug. 17 following unsuccessful talks between political parties to uphold the PC government until the official end of the pandemic or next the fixed election date in October 2022.

PC Leader Blaine Higgs made the snap election call on Aug. 17. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Previous polling suggested the PCs were in a strong position amid the generally successful management of the outbreak in New Brunswick and economic recovery — something the Tories mentioned often in the past four weeks.

Instead, the opposition parties are quick to praise Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, and the importance of the all-party cabinet committee struck to oversee COVID-related decisions.

The opposition

Third parties, like the Greens and People's Alliance, have routinely used that point to extol the virtues of minority governments. Alliance Leader Kris Austin, who offered support for the PC government, and Green Leader David Coon have said the arrangement allows for greater government accountability, while arguing Higgs can't be trusted with a majority.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers used that refrain at almost every opportunity on the campaign trail, warning voters of Higgs's "secret plan" to make deep cuts to public services, including health care in rural areas despite a PC pledge not to do so.

Vickers, the first-time leader who is seeking his first seat in the New Brunswick legislature, isn't discussing a minority as the party hopes to flip enough seats to regain power and extend the run of one-term premiers.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is running in his first political campaign. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

The Brian Gallant Liberals' unsuccessful bid to form government following the 2018 election furthered the streak governments held to a single term to four. Prior to the 2006 election, New Brunswick political parties have managed at least two consecutive terms in office since Confederation.

Meanwhile, interim leader MacKenzie Thomason spent the campaign redefining the NDP as the party of the left after recent shifts in ideology. The NDP, which is seeking its first seat since 2003, has been shut out in four consecutive elections.

Things to keep in mind

The PCs won the most seats in the 2018 election with 22, three short of the 25 needed for a majority. The Liberals won 21, the Greens and Alliance took a historic three each.

At dissolution, the PCs were down two seats after the death of Saint Croix MLA Greg Thompson and the departure of former deputy minister Robert Gauvin, who sat as an independent in Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou but is now running for the Liberals in Shediac Bay-Dieppe, a seat vacated by Gallant and unfilled prior to the campaign.

The Liberals carried the popular vote in 2018 with a 37.8 per cent vote share — six points higher than the PCs. The Alliance received 12.5 per cent, the Greens earned 11.8 per cent and the NDP mustered five per cent.

No party enters election day with a full roster of 49 candidates, after the PCs, Liberals and Alliance dismissed a candidate each last week over offensive social media posts targeting marginalized groups.

Former PC candidate Roland Michaud will be running as an independent in Victoria-La Vallée, a potential blow for the party who lost the seat to the Liberals in 2018 by 358 votes. On the other hand, the Liberals have no chance of retaking Saint Croix from the PCs after dropping candidate John Gardner, who is also running as an independent.

As the Tories scour the province for possible gains, they will be looking to central, western and southern areas. In 2018, Higgs had trouble breaking through in northern New Brunswick, which is predominantly francophone and leans heavily towards the Liberals; the electoral map showed a stark linguistic divide.

The 2018 election results map shows a stark linguistic divide between the francophone north and anglophone south. (CBC)

The informal partnership between the PCs and the People's Alliance, a party that has criticized the implementation of bilingualism in New Brunswick and called for a "common sense" approach, in the previous legislature appears to have deepened the divide. In the days after the 2018 election, the Alliance pledged to prop up a PC minority government for 18 months.

As CBC poll analyst Eric Grénier notes, the paths to victory for both Higgs and Vickers are narrow.

