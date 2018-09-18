Election Day 27: Where the leaders will be on Tuesday

Tuesday marks Day 27 of the New Brunswick election campaign and party leaders will make announcements and campaign across the province.

Green Party Leader David Coon is expected to launch his party's platform on rural development at 1 p.m. at Family Farms, 1818 Route 510, in Lower Main River.

He will be joined by candidates Kevin Arsenault (Kent North) and Byron J. Connors (Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin).

Earlier in the day, Coon is scheduled to be in Moncton with Moncton-Centre candidate Jean-Marie Nadeau to meet with students and employees at the University of Moncton cafeteria at 9 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m., Coon and Nadeau will attend the launch of the "Renewed Global Strategy" of l'Association acadienne des artistes professionnelles du Nouveau-Brunswick (AAAPNB) at the Aberdeen Cultural Centre.

Then at 6:30 p.m., Coon will participate in the New Brunswick Student Alliance's forum on post-secondary education.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will start her day in Saint John by making an announcement at King's Square at 11 a.m. related to "standing up for women's equality."

At 2:30 p.m., McKenzie will visit the McCarthy Residents nursing home at 212 Pitt St., before canvassing in Saint John Harbour.

At 7 p.m., she is scheduled to return to the nursing home to attend the Saint John District Labour Council's special meeting about WorkSafeNB.

Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant will also make an election announcement at 10 a.m. in Oromocto at the Fay Tidd Public Library, 54 Miramichi Rd.

Later in the day, he and the campaign bus will make their way to Doaktown, Miramichi, Salisbury, and Saint John.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. in Oromocto at Larry Warren's Used Cars, 260 Restigouche Rd.

In the evening, he's scheduled be in Grand Manan for a kitchen party slated for 7:30 p.m. at Newton's Mercantile & Café.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will continue door-to-door campaigning in his riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake.



The party will highlight its plans for a tuition tax credit as a way to keep post-secondary graduates in the province.

Voters are scheduled to head to the polls on Sept. 24.

