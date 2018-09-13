The party leaders are resuming their regular routines on the campaign trail after Wednesday's CBC debate.

Green Party Leader David Coon will be in Fredericton to release his position on student debt relief at the University of New Brunswick's Student Union Building Thursday morning. He will then speak to students at STU at 10:30 a.m.

At 2:30 p.m., Coon will visit Evelyn Grove Manor, then participate in a St. Thomas University and University of New Brunswick Students' Union debate at 6:30 p.m.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie has an announcement scheduled at 11 a.m. at the Saint John Free Public Library.

She will then discuss her home care plan at 2 p.m. at the Carleton-Kirk Complex in Saint John before attending a volunteers appreciation canvass and party in the Saint John office at 5 p.m.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will make two announcements Thursday. One will be at 10 a.m. at 224 South Napan Road in Napan. The other will be at 65 rue du Ruisseau in Lamèque at 1 p.m.

He and the campaign bus will then travel to Bathurst and Fredericton.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will make a 10:30 a.m. announcement at the Minto Senior Citizens Club.

At 11:30 a.m. he will tour the Tire Recycling Atlantic Canada facility in Minto before doing media interviews with CBC and CTV.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be campaigning throughout the day in Fredericton South, starting at 11 a.m. with candidate Bonnie Clark. At 6 p.m. he will be campaigning in Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton with candidate Craig Rector.