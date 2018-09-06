Election Day 15: Where will party leaders be?

Four party leaders will be making announcements on the 15th day of the New Brunswick provincial elections.

Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant will be making a platform announcement at the Miramichi NBCC at 10 a.m., and then will stop in Caraquet, Miscou and Tracadie-Sheila.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will make an education announcement at the Kennebecasis Public Library at 11 a.m.

At 12:15 p.m., Higgs will have lunch with Saint John candidates at a local restaurant and will campaign with them in West Saint John beginning at 1 p.m.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will be making an announcement at ConnexionWorks in Saint John at 11 a.m. before meeting with residents of Cozy Manor, a special care home in the Port City. She'll spend the rest of Thursday canvassing her riding of Saint John Harbour.

Green Party Leader David Coon will be launching the party's position on home-care services at 10 a.m. at the New Brunswick Women's Institute in Waterborough accompanied by deputy leader Marilyn Merritt-Gray of Gagetown-Petitcodiac.

At 6 p.m., Coon will attend the Freddy Beach BBQ for students at Officer's Square with candidate Jenica Atwin of New Maryland-Sunbury.

And at 7 p.m. he will will participate in a local candidates' town hall hosted by the Fredericton Arts Alliance at the Charlotte Street Arts Centre in Fredericton.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be canvassing in the Carleton, Carleton-York and Carleton-Victoria ridings Thursday.