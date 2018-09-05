Election Day 14: Here's where the leaders are headed

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant is expected to make a platform announcement in Fredericton on Wednesday morning, Day 14 of the provincial election campaign.

Gallant will reveal his latest pledge at NBCC Fredericton, located on the University of New Brunswick campus, at 11 a.m.

After taking a day to prepare for the upcoming televised debate, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will be making a health-care related announcement at Family Plus Life Solutions in Saint John at 10 a.m.

Higgs will then make a stop at the Saint John city market before campaigning with local candidates. The PC leader will cap off the day with a stop at Murray's Irving near Woodstock.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will begin her day in the capital by meeting with the Fredericton Golden Club at 10 a.m. before making a post-secondary education announcement at noon on the UNB Fredericton campus.

McKenzie will then head to Saint John to canvass with Saint John Lancaster candidate Tony Mowery.

Green Party Leader David Coon will spend Wednesday preparing for the leaders' debate before hosting a town hall at 7 p.m. with Fredericton West-Hanwell candidate Susan Jonah in the St. James Presbyterian Church.

Information on People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin's whereabouts Wednesday was not readily available.