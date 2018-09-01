Election Day 10: Here's where the party leaders are headed

As New Brunswickers spend the Labour Day weekend relaxing and wearing white for the last time, the provincial election isn't slowing down with each party leader on the move Saturday.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will start his day in Oromocto for an announcement at Roblynn Home Hardware at 10 a.m. before making stops in Fredericton, Moncton and Dieppe.

Green Party David Coon is spending his day in the Kent North riding with local candidate Kevin Arseneau. The pair will tour a small business in Saint-Charles at 9:30 a.m. before making a stop at the Upriver Farmers Market in Weldford. After that, they will participate in the Elsipogtog powwow, where Coon will carry a flag in the Grand Entry.

Coon and Arseneau will round out the day with stops in Rexton and Acadieville.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will continue his focus on securing his home riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake, where he will be campaigning Saturday morning before heading to Noonan for a noon barbecue.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will travel southern New Brunswick on Saturday, starting his day at the Kingston Farmers Market and then a stop in Alma before a 1 p.m. announcement in Riverside-Albert. Higgs will wrap up his day at the Saint John Exhibition.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will also be in Saint John, where she will be discussing pay equity while canvassing in her home riding of Saint John Harbour.